Gymnastics To Compete In Session One Of NCAA Semifinals

BATON ROUGE – The sixth-ranked LSU Gymnastics team will compete in session one of the NCAA Semifinals on Thursday, April 13, at 2 p.m. CT in Dickies Arena.

The Tigers trip to Fort Worth, Texas, marks the program’s 32nd appearance in the NCAA Championships.

No. 6 LSU will compete against No. 3 Florida, No. 4 California and No. 8 Denver in session one of the semifinals. The Tigers will begin the meet on beam and rotate to floor and vault before finishing on bars.

Stanford individual qualifier, Chloe Widner, will rotate with the squad and compete in the all-around in Thursday’s competition.

Competing in session two of the semifinals is No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Utah, No. 5 UCLA and No. 7 Kentucky at 8 p.m. CT.

Both semifinal sessions will be aired on ESPN2 with Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call. Sam Peszek will be the on-site reporter. There will be additional streams of individual apparatuses available on ESPN Plus.

Individual event and all-around national champions will also be determined during the semifinals competitions. LSU has a total of 16 individual national titles across 10 gymnasts in program history.

The top two teams from each NCAA Semifinal will advance to the championship, which is set for Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Tigers have advanced to the NCAA final championship eight times in program history and have been runner up three times (2016, 2017, 2019).