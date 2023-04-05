LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball National Championship Celebration

+0
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Alexis Morris | Photo by: Kristen Young
Emily Ward | Photo by: Kristen Young
LaDazhia Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Fans | Photo by: Gianpaolo Nicolosi
Jasmine Carson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kateri Poole | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flaujae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Gianpaolo Nicolosi
William Tate | Photo by: Gianpaolo Nicolosi
Alisa Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kaylin Rice | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bob Starkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amanda Barbee | Photo by: Kristen Young
Thomas Lene | Photo by: Kristen Young
Daphne Mitchell | Photo by: Kristen Young
ReneeÕ Braud | Photo by: Kristen Young
Gary Redus | Photo by: Kristen Young
Johnny Derrick | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jennifer Roberts | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jordin Westbrook | Photo by: Kristen Young
Joe Schwartz | Photo by: Kristen Young
ChanteÕ Crutchfield | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Gianpaolo Nicolosi
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Gianpaolo Nicolosi

Watch: 'Championship Celebration' at the Maravich Center

2023 National Championship Game Recap

Tears of Joy

