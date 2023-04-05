BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, junior right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and sophomore third baseman Tommy White were named Wednesday to the Midseason Watch List for the 2023 Golden Spikes Award.

The list was announced by USA Baseball, which is continuing the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country. The list features 45 of the nation’s best athletes from both college and high school baseball.

Thirty-three schools and 13 conferences are represented on the 2023 midseason list. LSU and Wake Forest, the nation’s consensus top two ranked teams, each boast three players to lead all programs.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., leads the nation this season in batting average (.531), on-base percentage (.659) and runs scored (51), and he is No. 3 in slugging percentage (.927) and No. 5 in base hits (51).

Skenes, a product of Lake Forest, Calif., leads the nation in strikeouts (83), strikeouts per nine innings, (16.85), hits allowed per nine innings (3.86) and WHIP (0.61), and he is No. 2 in the nation in ERA (0.81).

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., has 10 homers this season, and he is No. 1 in the nation in RBI per game (1.92) and total RBI (50).

The list also features eight schools with two players: Florida, Grand Canyon, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Virginia. Additionally, the SEC leads all conferences with 16 representatives, followed by the ACC with seven and the Pac-12 with four.

The 2023 Golden Spikes Award timeline is as follows:

May 22: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced and fan voting begins

June 5: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

June 7: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced and fan voting begins

June 21: Golden Spikes Award finalists’ fan voting ends

June 25: Golden Spikes Award winner announced

Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2023. Amateur baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning on May 22 with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 7, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21.

To stay up to date on the 2023 Golden Spikes Award, visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Instagram and Twitter.