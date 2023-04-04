Tommy White Blasts Two Home Runs in Run-Rule Victory Over Nicholls, 12-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Third baseman Tommy White launched two homers and collected five RBI Tuesday night to lead top-ranked LSU to a 12-2 over Nicholls in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 25-4 on the season, while Nicholls dropped to 17-14.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Thursday when they face South Carolina in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series at Founders Park in Columbia, S.C. The game may be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.

White blasted a three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run dinger in the seventh to pace LSU’s offensive output. He now has 10 homers and 50 RBI on the year.

LSU reliever Gavin Guidry (1-0) earned his first career collegiate win, entering the game in the third inning and working 1.1 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

“I knew we would need to play well to win this game, because Nicholls has strong program and is in first place in their conference,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We needed some guys to step up on the mound, and I couldn’t be more excited about what the pitchers did tonight.”

LSU starter Christian Little, along with Guidry and relievers Will Hellmers, Thatcher Hurd, Bryce Collins and Micah Bucknam combined to limit Nicholls to only two runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts.

“Gavin Guidry was the story of the game,” Johnson said. “He came into the game against one of their best hitters, got a big-time strikeout to end the inning and then followed with a clean inning. That was outstanding; Gavin has a unique pitch mix that we can really use on our staff.”

Nicholls reliever Cole Poirrier (0-1) was charged with the loss as he started the third inning on the mound and allowed two runs on no hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, the Tigers struck for five runs in an outburst highlighted by White’s three-run homer and a sacrifice fly by second baseman Gavin Dugas. LSU also scored in the inning when rightfielder Paxton Kling raced home on a wild pitch.

LSU added two runs in the fourth inning as catcher Alex Milazzo delivered an RBI single and Dugas produced a run-scoring double.

Designated hitter Jared Jones unloaded a solo homer – his ninth dinger of the year – in the fifth inning to give the Tigers an 8-2 advantage.

LSU widened the margin to 10 runs in the sixth on White’s two-run homer, an RBI triple by Dugas and first baseman Tre’ Morgan’s sacrifice fly.