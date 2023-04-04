LSU Golfer Garrett Barber Posts T6 Finish At 10-Under Par at Mossy Oaks Event

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Garrett Barber posted three under par rounds to finish in the top six of the Mossy Oak Collegiate tournament which concluded on Tuesday afternoon at Mossy Oak Golf Course.

After posting a 1-under 71 on Monday in the opening round, Barber, from Stuart, Florida, started strong in the second round when play was ended for the day with darkness and returned on Tuesday morning to finish off a fine 5-under par round of 67. Barber posted seven birdies in the round, including five on the back nine of the par 72, 7,212- yard layout.

In the final round, Barber posted a clear card of 4-under 68 with four birdies and his three-round total of 10-under 206 put the LSU player in a tie for sixth place, just three shots out of the low medalists scores set by Ole Miss’ Sarut Vongchaisit and Auburn’s Ryan Eshleman at 13-under par 203.

Barber made a massive move up the leaderboard in the final two rounds, going from T42 after the first round, moving up some 26 spots after the second round and anther 10 by the end of the tournament.

LSU finished the event with a team total of 19-under par 845 with rounds of 276, 282 and 287. That was good for seventh place in the 18-team field with Tennessee scoring the tournament title with a 40-under total of 824 (270-279-275). The Vols were one shot better than Auburn at 39-under 825 and it was just one more shot back to host Mississippi State at 38-under 826.

LSU freshman Luke Haskew, who posted a 9-under 63 in the opening round, tied for the third lowest individual round by a Tiger since 1985, finished T11 for the event with a 9-under total of 207. Haskew shot rounds of 63-71-73 for the event.

Drew Doyle finished under par for the event with a 3-under 213 (71-68-74). Doyle’s second round included five birdies and an eagle on the par 4, 311-yard 10th hole.

Cohen Trolio finished up at 3-over 219 and Nicholas Arcement at 12-over 228.

LSU as a team finished second in the field on the par 4 holes at 16-under par and had 53 birdies for the event. Barber played the par 4 holes at 7-under par and had the most birdies for the team with 15. Haskew dropped 14 for the 53 holes.

The Tigers conclude the 2022-23 regular season with the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club in Bryan-College Station, Texas, next Monday and Tuesday (April 10-11).