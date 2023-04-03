BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s basketball team will celebrate its 2023 national championship on Wednesday, April 5, with an on-campus parade that will culminate with a celebration inside the Maravich Center.

Overview and Weather Contingencies

Weather permitting, the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at LSU’s School of Music, which is located on the north side of campus on Dalrymple Drive. The celebration inside the Maravich Assembly Center will start at 7 p.m. Admission is free and fans are encouraged to line up along the parade route.

In the event of severe weather, the parade will be canceled, but the celebration will still take place at 7 p.m. inside the Maravich Center. Seating inside the Maravich Center is general admission.

Celebration in the Maravich Center

Doors open: 6 p.m. CT

Ceremony: 7 p.m. CT

Doors to the Maravich Center will open at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside and outside the arena.

In addition, LSU’s national championship gear and merchandise will be available for purchase at the LSU SportShop and around the Maravich Center.

Fans will enter the Maravich Center through the two ramps on the south side (closest to Tiger Stadium). Floor seating will be reserved for guests of LSU women’s basketball and the University. LSU Athletics’ Geaux Safe clear bag policy will be in place for the event. No outside food or drinks will be permitted inside the Maravich Center.

The celebration inside the Maravich Center will include the presentation of the national championship trophy, along with remarks from several dignitaries. Head Coach Kim Mulkey will address the crowd along with members of the women’s basketball team.

For fans who cannot attend, the ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook Watch, YouTube and on SEC Network+.

Parade

The parade will include all members of LSU’s national championship women’s basketball team, along with head coach Kim Mulkey and the coaching staff. Others participating in the parade include the Bengal Brass band, the LSU spirit squads, former LSU women’s basketball players and dignitaries.

The parade begins at the LSU School of Music at 6:30 p.m. where it will make its way to the Maravich Center along Dalrymple Drive where it will take a left on Field House Drive and then down North Stadium Drive where the parade will make its way down Victory Hill.

Parking

Free campus parking will be available for fans attending the parade and celebration in lots 101, 105, 107, 109, 110, 206, 401 and 404. Free ADA parking is located in Lot 105 off of Nicholson Drive. This area is available on a first come, first served basis. A shuttle service will pick up patrons in Lot 105 and drop off near the LSU SportShop. Shuttles will be available in front of the LSU SportShop at the conclusion of the celebration and returning patrons to Lot 105.