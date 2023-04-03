LSU Freshman Luke Haskew Shoots 63 In First Round At Mossy Oaks

BATON ROUGE – LSU and Baton Rouge freshman golfer Luke Haskew shot one of the lowest rounds in the last 35-plus years in the opening round Monday of the Mossy Oaks Collegiate at the Mossy Oaks Golf Course in West Point, Mississippi.

Haskew shot a 9-under par round of 63 with eight total birdies and an eagle on the par 5 17th hole to post the co-third lowest round shot by LSU golfer since available records dating back to 1985.

Haskew prepped at University High in Baton Rouge.

The start of the first round was delayed by some two hours because of course conditions so the scheduled second round which began late Monday afternoon was called at 7:15 p.m. CT. The round will resume on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. with the scheduled third and final round to follow.

LSU had played between 9 and 11 holes in the second round with play suspended and stands at 16-under par for the tournament after an opening round of 12-under 276 and a score of 4-under through the end of the day.

In the opening round, besides the 9-under round by Haskew, LSU counted 1-under par 71s from Garrett Barber, Cohen Trolio and Drew Doyle.

LSU is seventh in the 18-team field led by Tennessee and Auburn, both 28-under par playing holes 9-12 in the second round. Both teams shot 18-under 270 in the opening round. Mississippi State is third at 24-under par with Ole Miss fourth at 22-under par. Cincinnati and Liberty stand fifth in front of LSU at 19-under par.

Individually, Haskew reached the midpoint of the second round even par and stands tied for third at 9-under par through 28 holes. Sarut Vongchaisit of Ole Miss is 8-under through 13 holes in the second round and -13 to lead the tournament after an opening round of 67.

Barber is having the best round for LSU on the course at 5-under par through 11 holes, to stand at 6-under for the tournament after 29 holes. He has moved up 31 spots in the individual competition to T11.

Drew Doyle is -2 for 29 holes with Cohen Trolio at +1 after 27 holes and Nicholas Arcement at +5 after 29 holes.

Live scoring for the resumed second round and final round on Tuesday will be available at Golfstat.com.