Track & Field Breaks Two Texas Relays’ Records Over the Weekend

AUSTIN, Texas – The LSU track and field program closed out the third and final day of the 95th Texas Relays on Friday. The Tigers took five event wins this weekend to go along with setting two new Texas Relays’ records and a two LSU records.

Final Results

Kicking the day off in the women’s 4×800-meter relay was the team of Lorena Rangel-Batres, Callie Hardy, Cindy Bourdier, and Michaela Rose. The Tigers won the race with a Texas Relay’s record time of 8:20.69, almost lapping the last-place finishers in the heat. The time of 8:20.69 is the No. 1 time in the world, No. 3 in LSU history, and No. 10 in collegiate history. Closing out the relay in the anchor spot was Rose with a 1:58.40 split. This is the women’s distance team’s second Texas Relays record this weekend after clocking a time of 10:59.86 in last night’s DMR. Both winning teams included Rangel-Batres, Bourdier, and Rose.

In the prelims, the men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume clocked a time of 39.01 seconds to win comfortably. The men went on to improve their nation-leading time to 38.53, which ranks second in the world. The Tigers have now set the nation lead every week of the season so far.

On the women’s side, the Tigers recorded a time of 43.30 seconds in the 4×100 finals to take bronze. LSU’s C team consisting of Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Tionna Beard-Brown, and Thelma Davies recorded the team’s third time that would rank top-10 in the nation entering this weekend. LSU currently holds two other times with 43.27 (A team) and 44.02 (B team).

Alia Armstrong is in prime for in her third meet back, running a 12.57 100-meter hurdle race. Armstrong took second, while Phillips was right behind her in third with a time of 12.95, drastically improving her previous best entering the season of 13.48. Also hitting a new personal-best time was Shani’a Bellamy with 13.14 seconds in fifth place. All three hurdlers rank in the top-10 in the nation for the 100mH now.

The senior Hicklin has been killing it with the 4×100 team, but quickly made work of the long jump this weekend. On his first jump of the day Hicklin reached a distance of 26’ 1” (7.95m), which ranks fifth in the nation. His previous season best came in at 24’ 9.75” (7.56m) at the Battle on the Bayou.

Up Next

LSU is heading home for the second home meet of the outdoor season. The Lloyd Wills Invitational will be hosted on Saturday, April 8, and is set to start at 9:45 a.m. CT.

