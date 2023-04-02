DALLAS — What started as a group of assorted puzzle pieces turned into a stunning masterpiece on Sunday, as the LSU Women’s Basketball team won the 2023 NCAA National Championship game over Iowa, 102-85.

LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey — who assembled nine transfers and freshmen in an effort to “Piece It 2gether” in her second season in Baton Rouge — brought the program its first Final Four victory in six attempts last Friday. Two days later, she led the flagship institution of her home state to its first NCAA Basketball Championship and the 50th team national title in LSU Athletics’ 130-year history.

It was the fourth championship in as many title game appearances in Mulkey’s coaching career (previous wins at Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019), as she became the first women’s basketball coach to win NCAA championships at multiple schools.

The Tigers will depart Dallas on Monday at approximately 10 a.m. CT aboard a charter flight to Baton Rouge, where there will be a welcome home gathering at the Maravich Center at approximately 12:30 CT (watch on SEC Network+). Details on a national championship celebration to be held on the LSU campus will be published soon.

LSU (34-2) scored the most points in a Women’s Final Four game, as the Tigers shot 54.3 percent (38 of 70) from the field including 11-of-17 from three-point range. The 187 combined points was also the most in a Final Four game.

Iowa (31-7) made 50 percent of its field goals (28 of 56).

Attendance was announced as 19,842 in the American Airlines Center.