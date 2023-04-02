LSU Men's Golf Tees Off in Mossy Oak Collegiate

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team goes back to play Monday morning in the Mossy Oak Collegiate at the Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

The tournament will feature 36 holes in a shotgun start for the first two rounds on Monday at 8 a.m. and then a final round on Tuesday.

Besides LSU and Mississippi State, the 17-team tournament field includes: Abilene Christian, Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Lamar, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss,

Southern Miss, Tennessee and Troy.

Vanderbilt won the inaugural event last year and LSU had a low of 7-under 281 in the 2022 event in the second round, tied for the fifth lowest round in the tournament.

LSU will go with a lineup of Drew Doyle, Garrett Barber, Cohen Trolio, Nicholas Arcement and Luke Askew. Arcement had the low score for the Tigers in last year’s event at 3-under par 213.

Doyle leads the Tigers with a 71.08 stroke average this season with five top 10 finishes, while Barber is at 71.67. Arcement comes in at 72.56.

The Tigers will play the day with Middle Tennessee, Memphis and Kansas State in the Monday two rounds starting on holes 8-12 in the shotgun starts.

Live score will be available at Golfstat.com.