LSU Gold
Shop
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt $34.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball vs Tennessee Game 3

+0
Gallery: Baseball vs Tennessee Game 3
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Riley Cooper | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jared Jones | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tommy White | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jared Jones | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tommy White | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Samuel Dutton | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Bryce Collins | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tommy White | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Samuel Dutton | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Brayden Jobert | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Sean Cripple

Related Stories

LSU Falls in Series Finale to Tennessee, 14-7

LSU Falls in Series Finale to Tennessee, 14-7

The Tigers complete the series with two wins over the ninth-ranked Vols, as LSU wins its first three conference series for the first time since 2013.
LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee (G3) - Radio Archive

LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee (G3) - Radio Archive

Gallery: Baseball vs Tennessee Game 2

Gallery: Baseball vs Tennessee Game 2