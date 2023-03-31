Gallery: Baseball vs Tennessee Game 1

Shortstop Jordan Thompson's bases-loaded double in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday night lifted top-ranked LSU to a 5-2 win over No. 9 Tennessee. The game generated an attendance figure of 13,068, the largest in the history of Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Former Tigers on MLB rosters include infielder DJ LeMahieu (Yankees), infielder Alex Bregman (Astros), pitcher Aaron Nola (Phillies), pitcher Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays), catcher Austin Nola (Padres), outfielder Jake Fraley (Reds), pitcher Alex Lange (Tigers) and infielder Josh Smith (Rangers).