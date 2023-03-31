LSU Gold
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball vs Tennessee Game 1

+0
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews, Mic Paul, Ethan Frey | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Dylan Crews | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Paul Skenes | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jared Jones | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tre' Morgan | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Nate Ackenhausen | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Garrett Edwards | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Cade Beloso | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder

Thompson's Bases-Clearing Double Leads Tigers to 5-2 Victory Over Tennessee

Shortstop Jordan Thompson's bases-loaded double in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday night lifted top-ranked LSU to a 5-2 win over No. 9 Tennessee. The game generated an attendance figure of 13,068, the largest in the history of Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee (G1) - Radio Archive

Eight Former Tigers Appear on 2023 MLB Opening Day Rosters

Former Tigers on MLB rosters include infielder DJ LeMahieu (Yankees), infielder Alex Bregman (Astros), pitcher Aaron Nola (Phillies), pitcher Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays), catcher Austin Nola (Padres), outfielder Jake Fraley (Reds), pitcher Alex Lange (Tigers) and infielder Josh Smith (Rangers).