Reese Named To WBCA All-America Team

DALLAS – Angel Reese was named to the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-American team on Sunday, her third All-America honor this season.

She is also an AP First-Team All-America and a USBWA First-Team All-America.

In LSU’s Elite Eight game to advance to the Final Four, Reese set the SEC record with her 32nd double-double of the season. She began the season with a LSU record 23 consecutive double-doubles. Going into Friday’s Final Four matchup against Virginia Tech, Reese is averaging 23.2 points and 15.7 rebounds per game throughout the whole season.

The top-rated transfer in the country last year, the Baltimore native Reese came to LSU after beginning her college career at Maryland. Teaming up with Coach Mulkey, she has taken her game to the next level and has put together a historic season filled with record-setting performances and multiple viral moments. Reese enters Friday’s game needing seven rebounds to set the LSU single season rebounding record and 12 for the SEC record. Five points would also move her into the top five on LSU’s single season scoring list.

LSU and Virginia Tech tip-off Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN for a spot in the National Championship.