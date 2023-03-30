Berzon Earns 10th Win in 3-2 Victory Over BYU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon earned her 10th win of the season as No. 12/14 LSU (27-6) rallied back to take down BYU (15-8), 3-2 Thursday night at Tiger Park.

“Our team showed they can battle back and be resilient,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I think we were trying to play carefully and perfectly, and that’s a great way to lose ball games. Of all the things they do well, their fight is number one.”

Berzon (10-2) – the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, picked up where she left off by striking out nine batters and allowing two runs on four hits and one walk.

Junior designated player Georgia Clark blasted her sixth home run of the season to tie the game late in the fifth frame, and graduate outfielder Savannah Stewart also logged a hit and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Junior infielder Taylor Pleasants tacked on an RBI and set a new career-high with two sac hits, while juniors Danieca Coffey, Raeleen Gutierrez and graduate infielder Karli Petty each had a hit in the game.

BYU’s freshman utility pitcher Ailana Agbayani (2-2) was charged with the loss while throwing zero strikeouts and allowing zero runs, two hits and one walks.

Petty drew a walk to start the second inning before Gutierrez knocked a single to left field that advanced Petty to third. Pleasants stepped to the plate and recorded a sac bunt to score Petty for the first run of the night.

BYU scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth after capitalizing on a couple of LSU errors to take a 2-1 lead into the stretch, but LSU responded with a two-out solo shot by Clark to knot up the score, 2-2.

In the sixth inning, LSU regained the lead thanks to a two-out RBI single from Stewart that increased the lead, 3-2.

Berzon retired the final four batters of the game, including two strikeouts in the seventh to secure the 3-2 victory.

The Tigers will play a doubleheader Friday against N.C. State at 4:30 p.m. and BYU at 7 p.m.

