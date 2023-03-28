LSU to Host Pro Timing Day Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – Every NFL franchise will have representation on campus Wednesday when LSU hosts its annual Pro Timing Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

LSU’s Pro Day begins at 10 a.m. CT with the player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press.

On-field testing will consist of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players. Following the on-field testing, participants will then take part in individual workouts by position.

A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net at the conclusion of the day.

A total of 16 former LSU players are scheduled to participate in Pro Day.

2023 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants

CB Sevyn Banks

LB Micah Baskerville

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

WR Kayshon Boutte

OL Anthony Bradford

S Joe Foucha

CB Mekhi Garner

DE Ali Gaye

S Todd Harris Jr.

WR Jaray Jenkins

LB Mike Jones Jr.

DE BJ Ojulari

CB Colby Richardson

DT Jaquelin Roy

OL Tre’Mond Shorts

CB Jay Ward

Schedule of Events

Wednesday, March 29, 10 a.m.

• Player Measurements

• Vertical Jump

• Broad Jump

• 40-yard dash

• Pro Shuttle

• L Drill

• Bench Press

• Position Workouts