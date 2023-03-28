LSU to Host Pro Timing Day Wednesday
BATON ROUGE – Every NFL franchise will have representation on campus Wednesday when LSU hosts its annual Pro Timing Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.
LSU’s Pro Day begins at 10 a.m. CT with the player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press.
On-field testing will consist of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players. Following the on-field testing, participants will then take part in individual workouts by position.
A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net at the conclusion of the day.
A total of 16 former LSU players are scheduled to participate in Pro Day.
2023 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants
CB Sevyn Banks
LB Micah Baskerville
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
WR Kayshon Boutte
OL Anthony Bradford
S Joe Foucha
CB Mekhi Garner
DE Ali Gaye
S Todd Harris Jr.
WR Jaray Jenkins
LB Mike Jones Jr.
DE BJ Ojulari
CB Colby Richardson
DT Jaquelin Roy
OL Tre’Mond Shorts
CB Jay Ward
Schedule of Events
Wednesday, March 29, 10 a.m.
• Player Measurements
• Vertical Jump
• Broad Jump
• 40-yard dash
• Pro Shuttle
• L Drill
• Bench Press
• Position Workouts