Del Rosario and Williams Play Tuesday In McDonald’s All-American Game

HOUSTON – LSU signees Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams will play in the McDonald’s High School All American game Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in the Toyota Center.

Del Roasario and Williams make up half of LSU’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class and will join the Tigers next season. Williams is considered the top player in the country out of Bossier City, Louisiana and Del Rosario is one of the top post players in the country in the nation from The Bronx, New York.

They will be joined be Janae Kent from Oak Forrest, Illinois and Angelica Velez, also from The Bronx. Del Rosario and Velez are teammates that just won a state championship at The Webb School in Tennessee.