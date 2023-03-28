Berzon Earns SEC, D1Softball Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon threw her way to SEC and D1Softball Freshman of the Week status announced Tuesday. It is Berzon’s second SEC accolade after winning the weekly award earlier this season on Feb. 20.

Berzon led the Tigers to a series win at Ole Miss where she went 2-0 in the circle behind a 0.50 ERA and threw 13 strikeouts in back-to-back complete game efforts. In 14.0 innings pitched, Berzon held the Ole Miss bats to a .170 average and relinquished just eight hits, three walks and one run.

Berzon threw a three-hit shutout in her first appearance against the Rebels and recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in the process. The next day Berzon went the distance again with three strikeouts, and gave up five hits, one run and one walk in 7.0 innings to help LSU win the SEC series.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native is 9-2 in the circle this season and has a 1.49 ERA (No. 11 in SEC) and 65 strikeouts (No. 13 in SEC) in 70.2 innings pitched (No. 9 in SEC).

