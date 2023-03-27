LSU Gold
Baseball

March 27 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Schedule LSU 10, Central Arkansas 4 Arkansas 9, LSU 3 (10 inn.) LSU 12, Arkansas 2 (7 inn.) LSU 14, Arkansas 5 +0
March 27 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Weekly Report

Overall Record: 21-3 (4-2 in SEC)

Last Week’s Results (3-1)
March 14 (Tue.) – CENTRAL ARKANSAS (W, 10-4)
March 24 (Fri.) – ARKANSAS (L, 3-9 – 10 innings)
March 25 (Sat., Game 1) – ARKANSAS (W, 12-2 – 7 innings)
March 25 (Sat., Game 2) – ARKANSAS (W, 14-5)

This Week’s Schedule
March 28 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 30 (Thu.) – TENNESSEE, 7 p.m. CT (ESPNU)
March 31 (Fri.) – TENNESSEE, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
April 1 (Sat.) – TENNESSEE, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU won three of its four games last week, including an SEC series victory over No. 3 Arkansas … LSU’s 21-3 record is the Tigers’ best through 24 games since the 2015 team also posted a 21-3 mark.

• LSU, which has been ranked No. 1 all season by all of the college baseball polls, enters this week at or near the top of several NCAA statistical categories … the Tigers are No. 1 in the nation in fielding percentage (.989), runs scored (261), shutouts pitched (7) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.72) … LSU is No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage (.460) and scoring average (10.9 runs per game), No. 3 in batting average (.332) and WHIP (1.04), and No. 4 in slugging percentage (.592).

• LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 in the nation in batting average (.531), on-base percentage (.658) and in runs scored (46), and he is No. 2 in slugging percentage (.988) … third baseman Tommy White is No. 1 in the nation in RBI per game (2.00) and No. 2 in total RBI (42) … right-hander Paul Skenes leads the nation in strikeouts (71), hits allowed per nine innings (3.38) pitching wins (5) and WHIP (0.56) … Skenes is No 2 in the nation in ERA (0.72) … right-hander Ty Floyd is No. 5 in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (4.10).

Hitting Notes
• Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews led the top-ranked Tigers to three wins in four games last week, including an SEC series victory over third-ranked Arkansas … he batted a sizzling 625 (10-for-16) in four games with four homers, nine RBI and nine runs … Crews homered once in each of the four games the Tigers played … he also walked three times and was hit by a pitch, which contributed to his .700 on-base percentage for the week … Crews extended his current hitting streak to 22 games and his current on-base streak to 24 games … in the Tigers’ SEC series victory over Arkansas, Crews batted .615 (8-for-13) with three homers, seven RBI, seven runs, a .667 on-base percentage and a 1.308 slugging percentage … he leads the SEC with a .531 cumulative batting average, and he is also No. 1 in the league in on-base percentage (.658), slugging percentage (.988), base hits (43) and runs scored (46).

• Graduate first baseman/DH Cade Beloso started in Games 2 and 3 of the Arkansas series and responded by batting .571 (4-for-7) with one double and two RBI … sophomore third baseman Tommy White launched two homers, including his second grand slam of the season, and collected eight RBI in LSU’s series win over Arkansas … first baseman/leftfielder Tre’ Morgan batted .385 (5-for-13) in the Arkansas series with one triple, one homer, two RBI and five runs scored … second baseman Gavin Dugas homered twice and collected four RBI vs. the Razorbacks.

Pitching Notes
• Junior right-hander Paul Skenes pitched seven innings in Game 1 of the Arkansas series on Friday, allowing just one run on two hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts … junior right-hander Ty Floyd defeated the Razorbacks in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, working 6.1 innings and limiting the Razorbacks to one earned run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

• Junior right-hander Garrett Edwards pitched in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader vs. Arkansas, working a total of 4.2 scoreless innings and allowing just two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts … freshman left-hander Griffin Herring posted two relief wins last week over Central Arkansas and Arkansas, pitching a combined 4.1 innings and allowing one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Baseball America Top 25

Rank Team Record
1 LSU 21-3
2 Florida 22-4
3 Wake Forest 22-3
4 Vanderbilt 19-5
5 Virginia 22-2
6 Stanford 15-5
7 Arkansas 20-4
8 Louisville 19-4
9 East Carolina 19-5
10 South Carolina 23-2
11 Tennessee 19-6
12 UCLA 16-5
13 Boston College 17-5
14 Campbell 19-3
15 North Carolina 18-6
16 Miami 15-9
17 Oklahoma State 20-5
18 Kentucky 21-3
19 Texas 18-7
20 Texas Tech 18-7
21 Florida Gulf Coast 21-4
22 Iowa 19-3
23 UC Santa Barbara 17-4
24 Connecticut 16-5
25 Missouri 17-6

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank Team Overall Record Previous Rank
1 LSU 21-3 1
2 Wake Forest 22-3 2
3 Florida 22-4 3
4 Vanderbilt 19-5 4
5 Virginia 22-2 8
6 Arkansas 20-4 5
7 Stanford 15-5 9
8 East Carolina 19-5 10
9 South Carolina 23-2 11
10 Tennessee 19-6 12
11 Louisville 19-4 6
12 UCLA 16-5 7
13 North Carolina 18-6 15
14 Boston College 17-5 16
15 Campbell 19-3 18
16 Florida Gulf Coast 21-4 19
17 Oklahoma State 20-5 20
18 Kentucky 21-3 23
19 Coastal Carolina 14-7 NR
20 Connecticut 16-5 NR
21 Texas 18-7 NR
22 Texas Tech 18-7 14
23 Miami 15-9 17
24 West Virginia 18-6 24
25 Iowa 19-3 NR
Dropped Out
Ole Miss 15-9
Texas A&M 15-9
Missouri 17-6
Grand Canyon 15-8

Perfect Game Top 25

Rank Team Overall Rec. Prev Rank
1 LSU 21-3 1
2 Florida 22-4 2
3 Wake Forest 22-3 4
4 Vanderbilt 19-5 5
5 Arkansas 20-4 3
6 Virginia 22-2 9
7 Stanford 15-5 7
8 East Carolina 19-5 11
9 Tennessee 19-6 13
10 South Carolina 23-2 15
11 Louisville 19-5 6
12 UCLA 16-5 8
13 Boston College 17-5 16
14 Campbell 19-3 17
15 Texas Tech 18-7 10
16 Oklahoma State 20-5 18
17 UC Santa Barbara 17-4 19
18 North Carolina 18-6 21
19 FGCU 21-4 22
20 Kentucky 21-3 NR
21 UConn 16-5 NR
22 Miami 15-9 12
23 Ole Miss 15-9 14
24 TCU 15-9 24
25 UTSA 20-5 23

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Rank Team (Record) Points Previous
1. LSU (21-3) 494 1
2. South Carolina (23-2) 492 4
3. Virginia (22-2) 489 5
4. Wake Forest (22-3) 487 6
5. Florida (22-4) 485 7
6. Vanderbilt (19-5) 483 8
7. Arkansas (20-4) 482 3
8. Louisville (19-4) 480 2
9. U.C. Santa Barbara (17-4) 477 10
10. East Carolina (19-5) 474 13
11. Stanford (15-5) 471 14
12. Kentucky (21-3) 467 16
13. UCLA (16-5) 464 9
14. Oklahoma St. (20-5) 461 19
15. Texas (18-7) 459 NR
16. Tennessee (19-6) 456 22
17. Iowa (19-3) 453 20
18. North Carolina (18-6) 452 21
19. Campbell (19-3) 450 NR
20. Arizona St. (16-8) 448 NR
21. Miami, Fla. (15-9) 445 11
22. Texas Tech. (18-7) 442 12
23. Boston College (17-5) 440 17
24. Connecticut (16-5) 438 26
25. Florida Gulf Coast (21-4) 436 27
26. Ball St. (17-6) 434 NR
27. Old Dominion (20-4) 430 24
28. U.C. San Diego (15-6) 428 NR
29. Southern California (14-8-1) 425 NR
30. Washington (16-6) 423 NR

Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 LSU (28) 21-3 770 1
2 Wake Forest (2) 22-3 717 2
3 Florida 22-4 707 3
4 Vanderbilt 19-5 676 5
5 Virginia 22-2 642 7
6 Arkansas 20-4 611 3
7 Stanford 15-5 546 9
8 South Carolina (1) 23-2 529 11
9 Tennessee 19-6 517 12
10 East Carolina 19-5 491 10
11 Louisville 19-4 458 6
12 UCLA 16-5 403 8
13 Oklahoma State 20-5 372 15
14 North Carolina 18-6 327 16
15 Campbell 19-3 323 19
16 Boston College 17-5 309 17
17 Kentucky 21-3 305 22
18 Florida Gulf Coast 21-4 230 23
19 Texas 18-7 130 NR
20 Connecticut 16-5 128 NR
21 Texas Tech 18-7 110 14
22 Iowa 19-3 91 NR
23 Miami (Fla.) 15-9 88 20
24 UC Santa Barbara 16-4 86 NR
25 Ole Miss 15-9 85 13

NCBWA Top 30

Coming soon

 

