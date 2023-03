BATON ROUGE – LSU fans will have the opportunity to send the women’s basketball team off to the Final Four on Tuesday as the team departs campus for Dallas.

The sendoff will take place at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday at the South Pad of the PMAC in between the stadium’s ramps. Fans coming to campus for the sendoff can park in lot 404.

LSU is in the Final Four for the first time since 2008, the last of five consecutive Final Fours the Tigers competed in.