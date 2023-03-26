LSU Women's Basketball Advances to Sixth Final Four, 54-42

Miami’s Jasmyne Roberts led all players with 22 points and also added seven boards. Miami didn’t make a three pointer, as the Canes went 0-15. Aside from Roberts, no Canes player had more than four points, as her teammates combined for 8-of-37 shooting.

The first 12 minutes of the contest was a struggle offensively for both squads, which combined for 8-of-39 shooting in a 10-10 game. Morris scored the only field goals of the opening quarter for LSU and led her team with six points.

Reese, LSU’s single-season record holder for free throws made and attempted, made 7-of-10 from the charity stripe midway through the second quarter to give LSU an 18-14 advantage.

After Miami tied the game at 18-18, consecutive baskets by LSU freshman forward Sa’Myah Smith and a fast-break layup by Morris forced a Miami timeout trailing 24-18 with 1:55 left in the half.

Led by Morris’ 10 points and an 8-0 margin at the free-throw line, the Tigers maintained the six-point advantage at halftime, 26-20. Roberts nearly doubled her season average with 16 of the Hurricanes’ 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting before halftime, as her teammates were 2-of-18 from the field.

After an 0-for-9 start, Reese’s first field goal of the contest came less than a minute into the second half and gave LSU a 28-22 lead. Her second came about four minutes later and pushed the lead to 32-23, as Miami was held without a bucket for more than five minutes. Without a field goal in the final 4:36 of the quarter, LSU was able to extend its advantage at the line and led 38-27 with 10 minutes to play.

LSU continued to crush Miami on the defensive end of the court, as the Hurricanes missed nine-straight from the field and trailed 43-27 following Kateri Poole’s three pointer with 7:18 to play. It was the only made three of the game for either team.

With a quick 8-0 run, quickly narrowed the deficit to 43-35 with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter. Reese picked up her fourth foul in a collision with Miami’s Lashae Dwyer with 3:58 to play, sending Dwyer out of the game with an injury. Morris then broke the Tigers’ four-minute scoring drought with a layup, Reese added a short jumper off an in-bounds pass, and LaDazhia Williams broke away for a fast-break layup to give LSU an insurmountable lead with 1:41 to play.

A Miami timeout only served to delay the Tigers’ net-cutting ceremony.

On its road to the regional final, third-seeded LSU defeated 14th-seeded Hawai’i (73-50) and No. 6-seed Michigan (66-42) at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge to advance to the Greenville 2 Region. On Friday, the Tigers survived nine lead changes and six tie scores in the second half to defeat No. 2-seeded Utah (66-63).

Miami (22-12), unranked to end the regular season and the sixth seed in the ACC Tournament in early March, earned an NCAA Elite 8 berth for the first time in program history following victories over No. 9 seed Oklahoma State (62-61) and No. 1-seeded Indiana (70-68) in Bloomington, then No. 4-seeded Villanova here in Greenville (70-65).