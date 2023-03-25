LSU Closes NCAA's With Six All-American Honors

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The LSU men’s swimming and diving contingent that attended the 2023 NCAA Championships closed out the meet with six total All-American honors after finishing in the top-16 Saturday in two events inside Jean K. Freeman Center.

LSU swimmer Brooks Curry competed in three championship finals this week, bringing his total of All-American finishes to nine. On Saturday, Curry finished in fifth place during the 100-yard freestyle. He touched the wall with a time of 41.03. In the morning session, he placed fourth with a time of 41.17.

On the boards, LSU’s Carson Paul got his first action at the NCAA meet on the tower. After narrowly missing the championship final, Paul came back in the consolation final to win with a score of 427.05. He picked up his first career All-American nod with the finish.

The Tigers conclude the collegiate season with a 16th-place finish as a team. The trio of Tigers put together an effort that knotted them 62.5 points. LSU athletes are set to continue competing on the international circuit – the first event being the Canadian World Trials being held from March 28 – April 1.