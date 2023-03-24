LSU Gold
Swimming & Diving

LSU Adds Two More All-American Honors on Day 3 of NCAA's

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – LSU swimmer Brooks Curry and LSU diver Adrian Abadia closed day three of the 2023 NCAA Championships Friday with two more All-American honors after top-16 finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and three-meter diving events inside the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Curry finished in sixth place last season in the 200-free and jumped two spots this season to fourth place. With a time of 1:31.30, he broke his own school record. In the prelim session, Curry touched the wall fourth with a time of 1:31.94. The top-eight finish marks his eighth All-American and seventh first-team distinction.

On the three-meter springboard, Abadia qualified for the consolation final for the second straight day. In the final session, he finished with a final score of 392.00 and claimed 14th place. During the morning session, Abadia placed 15th with a score of 376.70. He earned his second career All-American honor.

LSU athletes return to action Saturday at 10 a.m. CT for the prelim session of day four. Curry is set to race in the 100-yard freestyle and Carson Paul will compete for the Tigers on the tower.

ORDER OF EVENTS
Saturday, March 25
10 a.m. CT – Prelims
200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform
6 p.m. CT – Finals
1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay 

