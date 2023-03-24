BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 3 of the LSU-Arkansas baseball series will start at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game, originally scheduled to start Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, was moved to 6:30 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area on Sunday.

Saturday’s game 2 of the series remains scheduled 1 p.m. and will be televised by the SEC Network.

Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game 3 of the series will be streaming on SEC Network+.

All games will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network including live streaming at LSUsports.net/live and the LSU Sports Mobile Apps.

Both of Saturday’s games are scheduled for nine innings.