BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 51 LSU men’s tennis team is set to host No. 7 Georgia at 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, March 24 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Chen Dong most recently entered the rankings for LSU, landing at No. 92. He is joined by No. 58 Ronnie Hohmann. Doubles team Hohmann and Nick Watson entered the doubles rankings at No. 80. Watson is also a part of the No. 48 doubles team with Stefan Latinovic.

Most recently, three Tigers and one pair are coming off of ranked wins. Dong took down then-No. 5 Connor Thomson, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Welsh Hotard picked up his third ranked win of the season against then-No. 84 Raphael Lambling, 5-7, 6-3, 10-3. George Stoupe took down then-No. 83 Casey Hoole, 6-4, 0-6, 7-5. Duo Hohmann and Watson defeated then-No. 22 Jake Beasley and James Story 6-3.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Georgia currently holds an overall 11-5 record, going 5-0 in conference play. Most recently, the Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 4-3. The last time the Tigers faced Georgia was April 3, 2022, in Athens, with Georgia winning 4-0.

The Bulldogs currently have four singles players and two doubles teams in the rankings. In the singles rankings, Georgia has No. 4 Ethan Quinn, No. 19 Philip Henning, No. 99 Blake Croyder and No. 116 Teodor Giusca. The Bulldogs have No. 9 pair Trent Bryde and Quinn In doubles rankings.

