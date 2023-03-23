BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 1 of the LSU-Arkansas baseball series will start at 12 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game, originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT, was moved to 12 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area on Friday afternoon/evening.

Friday’s game will be available on SEC Network+. All games will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network including live streaming at LSUsports.net/live and the LSU Sports Mobile Apps.

LSU officials will continue to monitor weather patterns in order to determine if any adjustments to the starting times of Saturday’s Game 2 and Sunday’s Game 3 are necessary.