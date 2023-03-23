Curry, Abadia Earn All-America Honors on Day 2 of NCAA’s

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – LSU swimmer Brooks Curry and diver Adrian Abadia earned All-American honors Thursday at the 2023 NCAA Championships after placing in the top-16 inside the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Curry, who won the 50-free national title last season, looked to defend his championship at this year’s NCAA meet. He finished in fourth place in prelims and came back for the championship final and also finished in fourth place with a time of 18.76.

Curry picked up his seventh career All-American honor – his sixth first-team distinction.

Abadia competed on the one-meter springboard and picked up his first All-American honor. After finishing in 10th place overall, he is named to the second team. In prelims, Abadia claimed 12th place and rose two spots in the finals, gaining valuable points for the Tigers. He finished with a score of 376.15.

LSU athletes return to action tomorrow at 10 a.m. CT for the prelim session of day three. Curry is set to race in the 200-yard freestyle and Abadia with compete for the Tigers on the three-meter springboard.

At this time All-session packages are sold out. To buy single-session tickets, click HERE. Parking information for the 2023 NCAA Championships can be found HERE.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday, March 24

10 a.m. CT – Prelims

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter

6 p.m. CT – Finals

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3-Meter, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, March 25

10 a.m. CT – Prelims

200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform

6 p.m. CT – Finals

1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, Platform, 400 Free Relay