Three Gymnasts Earn All-SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnasts Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan and Bryce Wilson earned All-SEC honors following their performances at the 2023 SEC Championships on Saturday, announced by the conference on Wednesday morning.

The All-SEC team is made up of the gymnasts with the top two scores (including ties) on each event and in the all-around in the first and second sessions of the conference championships. The All-Freshman team is comprised of the freshmen gymnasts who earned the top score on each event in both sessions.

Bryant and Finnegan were both named to the All-SEC team for their performances on floor on Saturday.

Finnegan scored a 9.950 in the fifth spot before Bryant anchored with another 9.950 to mark team-high scores on the night and finish as two of the top performers on the event.

For Bryant, this marks the third straight year the junior has been named to the All-SEC team and first time on floor. She was named to the conference team on vault in 2020 and 2021.

The honor marked Finnegan’s first in her career.

In only her first season with the Tigers, Wilson recorded a career high score of 9.925 in the fifth spot on vault on Saturday to earn her first conference honor.

The three awards move the program total to 101 All-SEC honors across 46 gymnasts in school history.

2023 SEC Gymnastics Awards

Gymnast of the Year: Trinity Thomas, Florida

Event Specialist of the Year: Derrian Gobourne, Auburn

Freshman of the Year: Kayla DiCello, Florida

Coach of the Year: Tim Garrison, Kentucky

All-SEC

Luisa Blanco Alabama Gabby Gladieux Alabama Lilly Hudson Alabama Shallon Olsen Alabama Norah Flatley Arkansas Frankie Price Arkansas Cami Weaver Arkansas Lauren Williams Arkansas Aria Brusch Auburn Derrian Gobourne Auburn Olivia Hollingsworth Auburn Gabby McLaughlin Auburn Cassie Stevens Auburn Sloane Blakely Florida Kayla DiCello Florida Victoria Nguyen Florida Trinity Thomas Florida Leanne Wong Florida Haley de Jong Georgia Vanessa Deniz Georgia Soraya Hawthorne Georgia Shealyn Luksik Kentucky Isabella Magnelli Kentucky Haleigh Bryant LSU Aleah Finnegan LSU Bryce Wilson LSU Amari Celestine Missouri Helen Hu Missouri Jocelyn Moore Missouri Sienna Schreiber Missouri Alisa Sheremeta Missouri

All-Freshman