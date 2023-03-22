LSU Gold
Gymnastics

Three Gymnasts Earn All-SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnasts Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan and Bryce Wilson earned All-SEC honors following their performances at the 2023 SEC Championships on Saturday, announced by the conference on Wednesday morning.

The All-SEC team is made up of the gymnasts with the top two scores (including ties) on each event and in the all-around in the first and second sessions of the conference championships. The All-Freshman team is comprised of the freshmen gymnasts who earned the top score on each event in both sessions.

Bryant and Finnegan were both named to the All-SEC team for their performances on floor on Saturday.

Finnegan scored a 9.950 in the fifth spot before Bryant anchored with another 9.950 to mark team-high scores on the night and finish as two of the top performers on the event. 

For Bryant, this marks the third straight year the junior has been named to the All-SEC team and first time on floor. She was named to the conference team on vault in 2020 and 2021. 

The honor marked Finnegan’s first in her career. 

In only her first season with the Tigers, Wilson recorded a career high score of 9.925 in the fifth spot on vault on Saturday to earn her first conference honor. 

The three awards move the program total to 101 All-SEC honors across 46 gymnasts in school history.

2023 SEC Gymnastics Awards

Gymnast of the Year: Trinity Thomas, Florida
Event Specialist of the Year: Derrian Gobourne, Auburn
Freshman of the Year: Kayla DiCello, Florida
Coach of the Year: Tim Garrison, Kentucky

All-SEC                                

Luisa Blanco Alabama
Gabby Gladieux Alabama
Lilly Hudson Alabama
Shallon Olsen Alabama
Norah Flatley Arkansas
Frankie Price Arkansas
Cami Weaver Arkansas
Lauren Williams Arkansas
Aria Brusch Auburn
Derrian Gobourne Auburn
Olivia Hollingsworth Auburn
Gabby McLaughlin Auburn
Cassie Stevens Auburn
Sloane Blakely Florida
Kayla DiCello Florida
Victoria Nguyen Florida
Trinity Thomas Florida
Leanne Wong Florida
Haley de Jong Georgia
Vanessa Deniz Georgia
Soraya Hawthorne Georgia
Shealyn Luksik Kentucky
Isabella Magnelli Kentucky
Haleigh Bryant LSU
Aleah Finnegan LSU
Bryce Wilson LSU
Amari Celestine Missouri
Helen Hu Missouri
Jocelyn Moore Missouri
Sienna Schreiber Missouri
Alisa Sheremeta Missouri

All-Freshman

Gabby Gladieux Alabama
Reese Drotar Arkansas
Frankie Price Arkansas
Cami Weaver Arkansas
Lauren Williams Arkansas
Kayla DiCello Florida
Naya Howard Georgia
JaFree Scott Georgia

