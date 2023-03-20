LSU Gold
Shop
Youth Colosseum Max Tank Top
Youth Colosseum Max Tank Top $27.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

March 20 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Schedule LSU 16, New Orleans 0 LSU 9, Texas A&M 0 LSU 12, Texas A&M 7 Texas A&M 8, LSU 6 +0
March 20 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Weekly Report

Overall Record: 18-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Last Week’s Results (3-1)
March 14 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS (W, 16-0)
March 17 (Fri.) – at Texas A&M (W, 9-0)
March 18 (Sat.) – at Texas A&M (W, 12-7)
March 19 (Sun.) – at Texas A&M (L, 6-8)

This Week’s Schedule
March 21 (Tue.) – CENTRAL ARKANSAS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 24 (Fri.) – ARKANSAS, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
March 25 (Sat.) – ARKANSAS, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
March 26 (Sun.) – ARKANSAS, 12 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Tigers Update
LSU won three of its four games last week, including an SEC series victory at No. 11 Texas A&M … the Tigers’ 8-6 loss to the Aggies on Sunday ended LSU’s 13-game winning streak, its longest since the 2017 club won 17 games in a row … LSU’s 18-2 start this season is the Tigers’ best record through 20 games since the 2015 team also posted an 18-2 mark.

LSU, which has been ranked No. 1 all season by all of the college baseball polls, enters this week at or near the top of several NCAA statistical categories … the Tigers are No. 1 in scoring average (11.1 runs per game), shutouts pitched (7) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.62) … LSU is No. 2 in the nation in fielding percentage (.989) and No. 2 in on-base percentage (.466).

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 in the nation in on-base percentage (.648) and in runs scored (37), and he is No. 3 in the country in batting average (.508) … third baseman Tommy White is No. 1 in the nation in RBI per game (2.00) … right-hander Paul Skenes leads the nation in strikeouts (59), pitching wins (5) and WHIP (0.53).

Hitting Notes
Sophomore third baseman Tommy White batted .474 (9-for-19) in LSU’s games last week and helped lead the Tigers to an SEC series victory at No. 11 Texas A&M … White collected one double, one homer, 11 RBI and seven runs in the Tigers four games versus New Orleans and Texas A&M, and he extended his current hitting streak to 14 games … in LSU’s series victory at Texas A&M, White hit .500 (7-for-14) with one double, seven RBI and four runs …. his two-out, bases-loaded two-run single in the fourth inning of Game 2 sparked a six-run rally that allowed the Tigers to erase a 4-0 deficit and go on to post a 12-7 win … White is now hitting .419 on the year with a team-high 34 RBI.

Freshman first baseman/DH Jared Jones batted .400 (6-for-15) for LSU last week with one homer, eight RBI and two runs … he led the Tigers to an SEC-series clinching victory on Saturday at No. 11 Texas A&M by going 4-for-5 at the plate with a three-run homer and a pair of two-run singles … his two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning on Saturday broke a 4-4 tie and allowed the Tigers to go on to a 12-7 win … Jones is batting .367 on the year; he has a team-high seven homers this season, and he is second on the club with 29 RBI.

Pitching Notes
Junior right-hander Paul Skenes defeated No. 11 Texas A&M on Friday night, working 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and recording no walks and 11 strikeouts … Skenes fired a season-high 106 pitches in the outing to lead LSU to the series-opening victory over the Aggies … Skenes is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (5), strikeouts (59), opponent batting average (.115) and ERA (0.59).

Junior right-hander Garrett Edwards posted relief wins last week of New Orleans and Texas A&M … Edwards worked a combined 7.0 innings in the two outings, allowing just one run on three hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

 

Baseball America Top 25

Rank Team Record
1 LSU 18-2
2 Florida 18-4
3 Louisville 17-2
4 Wake Forest 18-3
5 Vanderbilt 16-5
6 Arkansas 18-2
7 Virginia 17-2
8 Stanford 13-5
9 UCLA 15-3
10 East Carolina 16-4
11 Tennessee 15-6
12 Texas A&M 14-6
13 Miami (Fla.) 14-6
14 South Carolina 20-1
15 Ole Miss 14-6
16 Texas Tech 18-4
17 Boston College 14-3
18 Missouri 16-3
19 North Carolina 15-5
20 Oklahoma State 16-5
21 Campbell 15-3
22 Florida Gulf Coast 16-4
23 Iowa 15-3
24 UC Santa Barbara 15-3
25 Kentucky 18-2

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank Team Record Previous
1 LSU 18-2 1
2 Wake Forest 18-3 4
3 Florida 18-4 5
4 Vanderbilt 16-5 6
5 Arkansas 18-2 7
6 Louisville 17-2 8
7 UCLA 15-3 13
8 Virginia 17-2 14
9 Stanford 13-5 9
10 East Carolina 16-4 10
11 South Carolina 20-1 16
12 Tennessee 15-6 2
13 Ole Miss 14-6 3
14 Texas Tech 18-4 22
15 North Carolina 15-5 18
16 Boston College 14-3 NR
17 Miami 14-6 NR
18 Campbell 15-3 19
19 Florida Gulf Coast 16-4 20
20 Oklahoma State 16-5 12
21 Texas A&M 14-6 15
22 Missouri 16-3 NR
23 Kentucky 18-2 NR
24 West Virginia 15-4 NR
25 Grand Canyon 14-5 NR
Dropped Out
TCU 10-9 11
Virginia Tech 12-7 17
Florida State 12-8 21
NC State 15-5 23
Alabama 17-4 24
Southern Miss 12-7 25

Perfect Game Top 25

Ranking Team Record Previous
1 LSU 18-2 1
2 Florida 18-4 2
3 Arkansas 18-2 3
4 Wake Forest 18-3 5
5 Vanderbilt 16-5 9
6 Louisville 17-2 6
7 Stanford 13-5 7
8 UCLA 15-3 10
9 Virginia 17-2 11
10 Texas Tech 18-4 12
11 East Carolina 16-4 13
12 Miami 14-6 17
13 Tennessee 15-6 4
14 Ole Miss 14-6 8
15 South Carolina 20-1 NR
16 Boston College 14-3 22
17 Campbell 15-3 20
18 Oklahoma State 16-5 15
19 UC Santa Barbara 15-3 24
20 Missouri 16-3 NR
21 North Carolina 15-5 23
22 FGCU 16-4 NR
23 UTSA 18-3 NR
24 TCU 10-9 14
25 Texas A&M 14-6 19

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Rank Team (Record) Points Previous
1. LSU (18-2) 494 1
2. Louisville (17-2) 491 2
3. Arkansas (18-2) 489 7
4. South Carolina (20-1) 487 14
5. Virginia (17-2) 485 4
6. Wake Forest (18-3) 484 5
7. Florida (18-4) 482 6
8. Vanderbilt (16-5) 480 8
9. UCLA (15-3) 477 9
10. UC Santa Barbara (15-3) 475 10
11. Miami, Fla. (14-6) 471 12
12. Texas Tech. (18-4) 467 16
13. East Carolina (16-4) 464 17
14. Stanford (13-5) 461 19
15. Missouri (16-3) 459 NR
16. Kentucky (18-2) 456 NR
17. Boston College (14-3 454 NR
18. Texas A&M (14-6) 452 15
19. Oklahoma St. (16-5) 450 18
20. Iowa (15-3) 448 22
21. North Carolina (15-5) 445 25
22. Tennessee (15-6) 443 3
23. Mississippi (14-6) 441 11
24. Old Dominion (18-2) 438 NR
25. NC State (15-5) 436 13
26. Connecticut (12-5) 434 NR
27. Florida Gulf Coast (16-4) 431 30
28. Alabama (17-4) 429 26
29. Georgia Tech. (14-6) 426 27
30. UC Irvine (12-5) 424 28

Coaches Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 LSU (29) 18-2 773 1
2 Wake Forest (1) 18-3 672 5
3 Florida 18-4 671 4
3 Arkansas 18-2 671 6
5 Vanderbilt 16-5 651 8
6 Louisville 17-2 602 7
7 Virginia 17-2 542 10
8 UCLA 15-3 523 12
9 Stanford 13-5 506 9
10 East Carolina 16-4 491 11
11 South Carolina (1) 20-1 468 14
12 Tennessee 15-6 426 2
13 Ole Miss 14-6 396 3
14 Texas Tech 18-4 373 19
15 Oklahoma State 16-5 294 13
16 North Carolina 15-5 273 20
17 Boston College 14-3 222 24
18 Texas A&M 14-6 203 15
19 Campbell 15-3 194 23
20 Miami (Fla.) 14-6 186 NR
21 Missouri 16-3 153 NR
22 Kentucky 18-2 138 NR
23 Florida Gulf Coast 16-4 108 NR
24 NC State 15-5 87 17
25 Alabama 17-4 76 22

NCBWA Top 30

Rank School Record Previous
1. LSU 18-2 1
2. Florida 18-4 3
3. Arkansas 18-2 6
4. Wake Forest 18-3 5
5. Vanderbilt 16-5 8
6. Louisville 17-2 7
7. Virginia 17-2 9
8. UCLA 15-3 11
9. South Carolina 20-1 14
10. Stanford 13-5 10
11. East Carolina 16-4 12
12. Tennessee 15-6 4
13. Ole Miss 14-6 2
14. Texas Tech 18-4 18
15. North Carolina 15-5 19
16. Oklahoma State 16-5 13
17. Miami 14-6 23
18. Campbell 15-3 24
19. Texas A&M 14-6 15
20. Boston College 14-3 29
21. Missouri 16-3 RV
22. FGCU 16-4 25
23. UC Santa Barbara 15-3 28
24. Kentucky 18-2 RV
25. Alabama 17-4 22
26. West Virginia 15-4 RV
27. Grand Canyon 14-5 RV
28. Iowa 13-3 RV
29. NC State 15-5 20
30. TCU 10-9 15

Related Stories

Tigers Meet Central Arkansas Tuesday Night at "The Box"

Tigers Meet Central Arkansas Tuesday Night at "The Box"

The Tigers face the Central Arkansas Bears, who own a victory this season over Vanderbilt, for the first time in school history. UCA competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Tommy White Named SEC Player of the Week

Tommy White Named SEC Player of the Week

White batted .474 (9-for-19) in LSU’s four games last week and helped lead the Tigers to an SEC series victory at No. 11 Texas A&M.
Gallery: Baseball vs Texas A&M Game 3

Gallery: Baseball vs Texas A&M Game 3