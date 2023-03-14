Gymnastics Records Highest Average Attendance In SEC

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team recorded the highest average attendance in program history and in the Southeastern Conference during the 2023 season.

The program welcomed over 60,000 fans to the PMAC throughout five home meets in the regular season. With an average season attendance of 12,075, LSU recorded the highest average attendance in program history and the sixth-straight season that the program saw an average of 10,000 or better.

In 2023, the PMAC saw four top-20 crowds in Maravich Center history. In the Tigers home opener against Oklahoma on January 16, the arena welcomed the 14th largest crowd with 12,065 fans in attendance.

Against Missouri, a crowd of 11,966 fans watched LSU take down the visiting Tigers to welcome the 15th largest crowd.

The Tigers victory over No. 2 Florida saw the 16th largest crowd in the history of the arena at 11,887.

The ninth largest crowd came in the regular season finale against West Virginia on March 10 as 12,045 fans showed out in the final home meet of the season.

LSU started the season in record fashion with over 7,400 season tickets sold. The program has continually set new records in season tickets sold and attendance over the years. The 2024 season ticket request list is now available for fans to join.