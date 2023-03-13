LSU Gold
Youth Colosseum Max Tank Top
Baseball

March 13 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Schedule LSU 11, Butler 0 (7 inn.) LSU 9, Lamar 2 LSU 11, Samford 1 (7 inn.) LSU 12, Samford 0 (7 inn.) LSU 13, Samford 1 (7 inn.) +0
Weekly Report

Overall Record: 15-1

Last Week’s Results (5-0)
March 6 (Mon.) – BUTLER (W, 11-0 – 7 innings)
March 8 (Wed.) – LAMAR (W, 9-2)
March 10 (Fri.) – SAMFORD (W, 11-1 – 7 innings)
March 11 (Sat.) – SAMFORD (W, 12-0 – 7 innings)
March 12 (Sun.) – SAMFORD (W, 13-1 – 7 innings)

This Week’s Schedule
March 14 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 17 (Fri.) – at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
March 18 (Sat.) – at Texas A&M, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 19 (Sun.) – at Texas A&M, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
LSU won all of its five games last week and Tigers enter this week riding a 10-game win streak … the 10-game win streak is LSU’s longest since the 2017 Tigers won 17 in a row from May 11 through June 17 … LSU’s 15-1 start this season is the Tigers’ best record through 16 games since the 2015 team also posted a 15-1 mark.

LSU batted .349 (52-for-149) in its five games last week with 11 doubles, one triple and 15 homers, and the Tigers outscored their opponents, 56-4 … the Tigers’ pitching staff posted a 0.73 ERA in five games last week, allowing three earned runs in 37 innings … LSU limited its opponents to 15 hits and a .119 batting average in five games.

Hitting Notes
Sophomore third baseman Tommy White batted .438 (7-for-16) in LSU’s five wins last week with three doubles, three homers, 14 RBI and nine runs … he also walked once and was hit by three pitches, posting a .550 on-base percentage … he homered, doubled and collected four RBI in LSU’s win over Lamar on Wednesday night before posting two doubles, two homers and nine RBI in the Tigers’ three-game sweep of Samford … in the Tigers’ win over Samford on Sunday, White launched LSU’s first grand slam of the season … White raised his cumulative average to .395, and he has collected seven doubles, five homers and 23 RBI in 13 games this season.

Freshman first baseman Jared Jones batted .600 (6-for-10) for LSU last week with four homers, 11 RBI and five runs … he homered four times in four consecutive plate appearances over the course of the Tigers’ games versus Samford on Friday and Saturday … in Friday’s game, Jones launched two 2-run homers in his final two plate appearances, and in Saturday’s game, he unloaded two 3-run dingers in his first two plate appearances … he added an RBI single in Sunday’s win over Samford, as the Tigers completed a three-game sweep … Jones is batting .356 on the year, and he has a team-high six homers this season … he is second on the club with 21 RBI.

Freshman rightfielder Paxton Kling is hitting .640 (16-for-25) during LSU’s 10-game win streak with three doubles, one triple, three homers, six RBI and 13 runs … junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is batting .529 (18-for-34) during the Tigers’ 10-game win streak with six doubles, four homers, 18 RBI and 19 runs … Crews is riding a 14-game hitting streak entering Tuesday night’s game versus New Orleans.

Pitching Notes
Sophomore right-hander Thatcher Hurd posted two wins in two starts last week, working a total of 11 scoreless innings with three walks and 18 strikeouts … Hurd allowed just four hits and limited opponents to a .111 batting average in his two outings … he defeated Butler on Monday night, firing six shutout innings with three hits, one walk and 11 strikeouts, just one strikeout shy of his career high … Hurd then posted a win over Samford on Sunday, working five scoreless innings and limiting the Bulldogs to one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts … Hurd pitched 3.2 perfect innings versus Samford before allowing a batter to reach base … he lowered his cumulative ERA to 2.04, and he has 25 strikeouts in 17.2 innings this season.

Junior right-hander Paul Skenes improved to 4-0 this season with a win Friday night over Samford, working six innings and limiting the Bulldogs to one run on two hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts … Skenes’ cumulative ERA is 0.75 and he has recorded 48 strikeouts in 24 innings this season while limiting opponents to a .099 batting average.

Baseball America Top 25

Rank Team Overall Record
1 LSU 15-1
2 Florida 15-3
3 Louisville 14-1
4 Tennessee 14-3
5 Wake Forest 15-2
6 Ole Miss 14-2
7 Arkansas 13-2
8 Vanderbilt 12-5
9 Virginia 14-1
10 Stanford 10-5
11 Texas A&M 12-4
12 UCLA 12-3
13 TCU 9-6
14 East Carolina 12-3
15 Virginia Tech 12-4
16 Miami (Fla.) 10-6
17 Oklahoma State 14-3
18 Boston College 12-2
19 South Carolina 16-1
20 Texas Tech 14-3
21 North Carolina 12-5
22 Oregon State 11-4
23 Florida Gulf Coast 14-3
24 NC State 14-2
25 Southern Miss 10-5

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank Team Overall Record Previous Rank
1 LSU 15-1 1
2 Tennessee 14-3 3
3 Ole Miss 14-2 4
4 Wake Forest 15-2 5
5 Florida 15-3 6
6 Vanderbilt 12-5 7
7 Arkansas 13-2 8
8 Louisville 14-1 9
9 Stanford 10-5 2
10 East Carolina 12-3 12
11 TCU 9-6 10
12 Oklahoma State 14-3 13
13 UCLA 12-3 16
14 Virginia 14-1 17
15 Texas A&M 12-4 15
16 South Carolina 16-1 20
17 Virginia Tech 12-4 11
18 North Carolina 12-5 14
19 Campbell 12-2 24
20 Florida Gulf Coast 14-3 NR
21 Florida State 11-4 21
22 Texas Tech 14-3 NR
23 NC State 14-2 19
24 Alabama 15-2 18
25 Southern Miss 10-5 22
Dropped Out
Iowa 11-3 23
Oregon State 11-4 25

 

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Rank Team (Record) Points Previous
1. LSU (15-1) 494 1
2. Louisville (14-1) 491 4
3. Tennessee (14-3) 490 3
4. Virginia (14-1) 488 6
5. Wake Forest (15-2) 486 2
6. Florida (15-3) 484 7
7. Arkansas (13-2) 481 8
8. Vanderbilt (12-5) 478 9
9. UCLA (12-3) 476 10
10. U.C. Santa Barbara (11-3) 473 12
11. Mississippi (14-2) 470 13
12. Miami, Fla. (10-6) 466 14
13. N.C. State (14-2) 464 11
14. South Carolina (16-1) 461 25
15. Texas A&M (12-4) 458 17
16. Texas Tech. (14-3) 456 18
17. East Carolina (12-3) 454 19
18. Oklahoma St. (14-3) 452 24
19. Stanford (10-5) 451 5
20. Washington St. (13-2) 448 NR
21. Arizona (12-3) 446 NR
22. Iowa (11-3) 443 16
23. Oregon St. (11-4) 441 15
24. Auburn (12-3-1) 439 20
25. North Carolina (12-5) 437 21
26. Alabama (15-2) 434 22
27. Georgia Tech. (13-3) 434 26
28. U.C. Irvine (11-3) 430 27
29. Virginia Tech. (12-4) 428 28
30. Florida Gulf Coast (14-3) 426 29

Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 LSU (27) 15-1 771 1
2 Tennessee 14-3 693 2
3 Ole Miss (1) 14-2 676 5
4 Florida 15-3 629 6
5 Wake Forest (2) 15-2 624 4
6 Arkansas 13-2 596 8
7 Louisville 14-1 584 7
8 Vanderbilt 12-5 491 9
9 Stanford 10-5 487 3
10 Virginia 14-1 459 11
11 East Carolina 12-3 447 13
12 UCLA 12-3 431 12
13 Oklahoma State 14-3 420 14
14 South Carolina (1) 16-1 293 20
15 Texas A&M 12-4 263 19
16 Virginia Tech 12-4 258 10
17 North Carolina State 14-2 234 15
18 Texas Christian 9-6 232 16
19 Texas Tech 14-3 229 21
20 North Carolina 12-5 195 17
21 Florida State 11-4 151 22
22 Alabama 15-2 137 18
23 Campbell 12-2 92 NR
24 Boston College 12-2 80 NR
25 Southern Miss 10-5 78 24

Dropped Out
No. 22 Oregon State; No. 25 Auburn.

Others Receiving Votes
Miami 75; Oregon State 66; Florida Gulf Coast 54; UC Santa Barbara 49; Auburn 45; Arizona 42; Iowa 41; Troy 33; Wofford 22; Georgia Tech 21; Grand Canyon 20; Kentucky 13; UC Irvine 12; Washington 7; Maryland 6; Georgia 6; Washington State 5; West Virginia 2; Old Dominion 2; Connecticut 2; Nebraska 1; Dallas Baptist 1.

NCBWA Top 30

Rank School Record Previous
1. LSU 15-1 1
2. Ole Miss 14-2 5
3. Florida 15-3 6
4. Tennessee 14-3 4
5. Wake Forest 15-2 2
6. Arkansas 13-2 7
7. Louisville 14-1 8
8. Vanderbilt 12-5 9
9. Virginia 14-1 10
10. Stanford 10-5 3
11. UCLA 12-3 12
12. East Carolina 12-3 16
13. Oklahoma State 14-3 14
14. South Carolina 16-1 20
t15. Texas A&M 12-4 19
t15. TCU 9-6 13
17. Virginia Tech 12-4 11
18. Texas Tech 14-3 21
19. North Carolina 12-5 17
20. NC State 14-2 15
21. Florida State 11-4 25
22. Alabama 15-2 18
23. Miami 10-6 23
24. Campbell 12-2 RV
25. Florida Gulf Coast 14-3 30
26. Oregon State 11-4 24
27. Southern Miss 10-5 22
28. UC Santa Barbara 11-3 29
29. Boston College 12-2 RV
30. Maryland 8-7 RV

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Abilene Christian (13-3), Arizona (12-3), Arizona State (9-7), Auburn (12-3-1), Columbia (4-6), DBU (11-5), Georgia (12-4), Georgia Tech (13-3), Grand Canyon (11-4), Iowa (9-3), Kansas State (11-5), Kentucky (14-2), Mississippi State (11-5), Missouri (12-3), New Mexico (11-4), Oklahoma (11-5), Old Dominion (13-2), Troy (13-3), UC Irvine (11-3), UCF (10-5), UNCG (10-6), UTSA (14-3), Washington (12-3), Washington State (13-2), West Virginia (10-4), Wofford (14-1).
Dropped out: Auburn (26), Iowa (27), Grand Canyon (28).

LSU sophomore right-hander Thatcher Hurd on Monday was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, and freshman first baseman Jared Jones received SEC Co-Freshman of the Week recognition from the league office.
Top-ranked LSU wins its 10th straight game as the Tigers improve to 15-1 on the season. The win streak is LSU's longest since the 2017 season.
