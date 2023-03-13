March 13 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 15-1

Last Week’s Results (5-0)

March 6 (Mon.) – BUTLER (W, 11-0 – 7 innings)

March 8 (Wed.) – LAMAR (W, 9-2)

March 10 (Fri.) – SAMFORD (W, 11-1 – 7 innings)

March 11 (Sat.) – SAMFORD (W, 12-0 – 7 innings)

March 12 (Sun.) – SAMFORD (W, 13-1 – 7 innings)

This Week’s Schedule

March 14 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 17 (Fri.) – at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

March 18 (Sat.) – at Texas A&M, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 19 (Sun.) – at Texas A&M, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

LSU won all of its five games last week and Tigers enter this week riding a 10-game win streak … the 10-game win streak is LSU’s longest since the 2017 Tigers won 17 in a row from May 11 through June 17 … LSU’s 15-1 start this season is the Tigers’ best record through 16 games since the 2015 team also posted a 15-1 mark.

LSU batted .349 (52-for-149) in its five games last week with 11 doubles, one triple and 15 homers, and the Tigers outscored their opponents, 56-4 … the Tigers’ pitching staff posted a 0.73 ERA in five games last week, allowing three earned runs in 37 innings … LSU limited its opponents to 15 hits and a .119 batting average in five games.

Hitting Notes

Sophomore third baseman Tommy White batted .438 (7-for-16) in LSU’s five wins last week with three doubles, three homers, 14 RBI and nine runs … he also walked once and was hit by three pitches, posting a .550 on-base percentage … he homered, doubled and collected four RBI in LSU’s win over Lamar on Wednesday night before posting two doubles, two homers and nine RBI in the Tigers’ three-game sweep of Samford … in the Tigers’ win over Samford on Sunday, White launched LSU’s first grand slam of the season … White raised his cumulative average to .395, and he has collected seven doubles, five homers and 23 RBI in 13 games this season.

Freshman first baseman Jared Jones batted .600 (6-for-10) for LSU last week with four homers, 11 RBI and five runs … he homered four times in four consecutive plate appearances over the course of the Tigers’ games versus Samford on Friday and Saturday … in Friday’s game, Jones launched two 2-run homers in his final two plate appearances, and in Saturday’s game, he unloaded two 3-run dingers in his first two plate appearances … he added an RBI single in Sunday’s win over Samford, as the Tigers completed a three-game sweep … Jones is batting .356 on the year, and he has a team-high six homers this season … he is second on the club with 21 RBI.

Freshman rightfielder Paxton Kling is hitting .640 (16-for-25) during LSU’s 10-game win streak with three doubles, one triple, three homers, six RBI and 13 runs … junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is batting .529 (18-for-34) during the Tigers’ 10-game win streak with six doubles, four homers, 18 RBI and 19 runs … Crews is riding a 14-game hitting streak entering Tuesday night’s game versus New Orleans.

Pitching Notes

Sophomore right-hander Thatcher Hurd posted two wins in two starts last week, working a total of 11 scoreless innings with three walks and 18 strikeouts … Hurd allowed just four hits and limited opponents to a .111 batting average in his two outings … he defeated Butler on Monday night, firing six shutout innings with three hits, one walk and 11 strikeouts, just one strikeout shy of his career high … Hurd then posted a win over Samford on Sunday, working five scoreless innings and limiting the Bulldogs to one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts … Hurd pitched 3.2 perfect innings versus Samford before allowing a batter to reach base … he lowered his cumulative ERA to 2.04, and he has 25 strikeouts in 17.2 innings this season.

Junior right-hander Paul Skenes improved to 4-0 this season with a win Friday night over Samford, working six innings and limiting the Bulldogs to one run on two hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts … Skenes’ cumulative ERA is 0.75 and he has recorded 48 strikeouts in 24 innings this season while limiting opponents to a .099 batting average.