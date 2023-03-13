BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd and sophomore third baseman Tommy White on Monday received National Player of the Week recognition from Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Hurd, a product of Manhattan Beach, Calif., posted two wins in two starts last week, working a total of 11 scoreless innings with three walks and 18 strikeouts. He allowed just four hits and limited opponents to a .111 batting average in his two outings.

Hurd defeated Butler on Monday night, firing six shutout innings with three hits, one walk and 11 strikeouts, just one strikeout shy of his career high. He then posted a win over Samford on Sunday, working five scoreless innings and limiting the Bulldogs to one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Hurd pitched 3.2 perfect innings versus Samford before allowing a batter to reach base. He lowered his cumulative ERA to 2.04, and he has 25 strikeouts in 17.2 innings this season.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., batted .438 (7-for-16) in LSU’s five wins last week with three doubles, three homers, 14 RBI and nine runs. He also walked once and was hit by three pitches, posting a .550 on-base percentage.

White homered, doubled and collected four RBI in LSU’s win over Lamar on Wednesday night before posting two doubles, two homers and nine RBI in the Tigers’ three-game sweep of Samford. In the Tigers’ win over Samford on Sunday, White launched LSU’s first grand slam of the season.

White has raised his cumulative average to .395, and he has collected seven doubles, five homers and 23 RBI in 13 games this season.