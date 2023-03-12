LSU, South Carolina Game Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Today’s game against South Carolina has been postponed due to inclement weather.

LSU and South Carolina will have a doubleheader on Monday, March 13. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT and game two has a tentative start time for 6 p.m. CT. Both games will be aired on SEC Network.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.