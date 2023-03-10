Ofili Rewrites 200-Meter Record on Day One of NCAA Indoor Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – LSU closed out day one of the NCAA Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M., with a new program record and a handful of qualifiers for the finals tomorrow.

Favour Ofili had quite the day in Albuquerque. She ran a time of 22.11 seconds (22.18aa) in the 200-meter semifinals which is a school record, meet record, African record, world lead, second in collegiate history, and fourth in world history. Her previous LSU record was a time of 22.36 seconds which she set back in February at the Tyson Invitational. She will compete in the final of the women’s 200 meter at 5:50 p.m. CT tomorrow.

In the 60-meter semifinals, Ofili ran a time of 7.14 seconds, which, adjusted for altitude, comes in at 7.16 seconds, just .01 off of her previous personal-best of 7.15 seconds. Her time auto-qualified her for the final tomorrow at 5:51 p.m. The fastest time in the semifinal field was a collegiate record of 6.96 seconds (6.98aa) by Texas’ Julien Alfred.

The women’s 800-meter favorite for many, Michaela Rose, took third in the semifinals with a time of 2:02.21 (2:01.53aa). Rose took her foot off the gas at the end after leading the race the entire time. She will look to improve her LSU school record of 2:00.18 in the final at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow.

A season-best time of 7.99 seconds qualified Leah Phillips for the 60-meter hurdle final tomorrow. Phillips’ time adjusted for altitude comes in at 8.01 seconds. Her current personal-best time is 7.97 seconds which she ran at Texas A&M last season. The women’s 60-meter hurdle final is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. tomorrow.

Godson Oghenebrume clocked a time of 6.69 seconds (6.71aa) in the semifinals of the men’s 60-meter dash. Oghenebrume finished the meet in 15th and will not be racing in the final tomorrow afternoon. Although it is not the ending he wanted, Oghenebrume had a stellar season after improving his 60-meter personal best from 6.89 seconds to 6.58 seconds this year.

In the men’s long jump semifinals, Brandon Hicklin finished the season with an 12th place finish. He reached his best jump of the day in the first attempt at 25′ 4.5″ (7.73m).

LSU will head into Saturday with seven scoring chances left, five for the women and two for the men.

The second and final day of the NCAA Indoor Championships will start at 2:00 p.m. CT tomorrow. There will be two separate streams on ESPN+ for the final day; links to both streams can be found directly below.

