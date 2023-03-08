Mikaylah Williams Named Louisiana Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE – Mikaylah Williams was named the Louisiana High School Gatorade Player of the Year for the second consecutive year after leading Parkway High School to its first ever state championship over the weekend.

This comes one day after Williams was named the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1 senior guard led the Panthers to a 29-5 record and a berth in the Non-Select Division I state championship game at the time of her selection. Williams averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game through 34 games.

With 34 points and 11 rebounds in the state championship victory, Williams was named MVP.

Williams will play in this year’s McDonald’s All-America game on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston. She is also on the inaugural Nike Hoops Summit roster.

Williams headlines LSU’s No. 1 ranked incoming class as the top player in the nation. She will be joined by Aalyah Del Rosario, who will also play in both the McDonald’s All-America game and Nike Hoops Summit, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent.

As the top player in the country, Williams has had success on every stage she has played on. Playing overseas during the Summer, Williams earned two Gold Medals with Team USA, claiming the FIBA U17 World Cup and being named MVP during Team USA’s quest for the championship at the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup, both in Hungary.

Williams is now the back-to-back Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 22.8 point, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals, leading Parkway High School to a 34-3 record and a state championship appearance throughout her junior season. With all-around elite talent, Williams is a natural scorer and lockdown defender whose effort and skill on both sides of the ball separate her from all the other players in the class. As a junior, Williams was a finalist for the 2022 Naismith High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award and she was a Junior All-America First Team selection by MaxPreps.

“Mikaylah is an incredibly special student-athlete,” Coach Mulkey. “Being from North Louisiana, Mikaylah chose to stay home and compete for championships as a Tiger. Her immense talent, combined with her unmatched work ethic sets her apart – making her the top player in the country. LSU fans you are in for a treat.”

“In order to take my game to the next level and to continue to learn and grow as a young woman, there’s only one place where I’ve wanted to be. Home,” Williams said when she announced her commitment to LSU.