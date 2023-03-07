Transfer Lunsford Added to Football Roster

BATON ROUGE – Mason Lunsford, a two-year starter on the offensive line at Maryland, has signed with LSU and will join the Tigers for the 2023 season.

Lunsford, from Olney, Md., comes to LSU after playing in 29 games with 26 starts at Maryland. He started 10 games as a junior in 2022, helping the Terrapins to an 8-5 overall mark and win over North Carolina State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

As a sophomore, Lunsford started all 13 games on the offensive line for Maryland as the Terrapins went 7-6 record with a win over Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

In four years at Maryland, Lunsford played a total of 1,670 offensive snaps, including a team-best 917 in 2021. In 381 pass blocking opportunities in 2022, Lunsford didn’t allow a sack.

Lunsford was rated a consensus three-star recruit out of Good Counsel High School when he signed with Maryland in 2019. He was a first-team All-Metro selection by the Washington Post in 2018 as well as being a first team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection as a senior.