LSU Women’s Basketball Selection Sunday Watch Party In PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball program will hold a watch party inside the PMAC on Sunday for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show set to air on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT as the Tigers await to hear their seeding and opponent.

Entering March Madness with a 28-2 record, LSU is a lock to host first- and second-round games inside the PMAC as one of the Top-16 overall seeds in the tournament. The Tigers will find out their seed, their opponent and their regional during the selection show.

Doors to the PMAC will open at 6 p.m. and the selection show will begin at 7. Fans are asked to enter through the upper northeast and upper northwest entrances to the PMAC.