Women's Basketball

LSU Women’s Basketball Selection Sunday Watch Party In PMAC

 BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball program will hold a watch party inside the PMAC on Sunday for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show set to air on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT as the Tigers await to hear their seeding and opponent.

Entering March Madness with a 28-2 record, LSU is a lock to host first- and second-round games inside the PMAC as one of the Top-16 overall seeds in the tournament. The Tigers will find out their seed, their opponent and their regional during the selection show.

Doors to the PMAC will open at 6 p.m. and the selection show will begin at 7. Fans are asked to enter through the upper northeast and upper northwest entrances to the PMAC.

Mikaylah Williams Named Louisiana Player of the Year

Mikaylah Williams Named Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year

LSU Ranked No. 9 in AP Poll

