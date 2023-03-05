No. 15 LSU Uses Long Ball in 12-4 Win Over Cal Poly

FULLERTON, Calif. – No. 15 LSU exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning to secure a 12-4 run-rule victory over Cal Poly at Anderson Family Field to conclude the Judi Garman Classic.

LSU improved to 20-1 on the season after winning all five of its contests on the West Coast. Cal Poly falls to 7-7 this season with the loss.

The Tigers totaled 14 hits and logged a season-high three home runs, including two in the same inning. Second baseman Karli Petty hit a grand slam for her first home run of the season to match a career-high four RBIs in a single game. Outfielders Ali Newland and McKenzie Redoutey both added two-run shots in the win.

First baseman Raeleen Gutierrez was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs. Third baseman Danieca Coffey had her third multi-hit game of the tournament as she went 3-for-4 with one run. Designated player Georgia Clark rounded out the multi-hit Tigers in the game with two hits in three at bats with two RBIs and one run scored.

Graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen earned the win to move to 6-0 in the circle after punching out two batters and allowed two hits, no walks and no runs in 1.2 innings. Pitcher Emilee Casanova started the game on the rubber and finished with four strikeouts with four hits, three walks, and four runs through 3.1 innings.

Cal Poly struck first in the top of the second inning with two runs, but LSU quickly answered with two runs of its own. Gutierrez led off the frame with a double before Redoutey hit her second home run of the weekend to tie the game 2-2.

After Cal Poly scored two runs in the fourth to re-establish a two-run lead, LSU erupted for 10 runs to take a 12-4 advantage. Petty drew a walk to begin the bottom of the fourth and Newland got the scoring started by going yard with a two-run bomb. A single and a walk later, shortstop Taylor Pleasants lined an RBI double to right field. Clark came to bat next and drove a two-RBI double down the left field line. LSU batted a round and with the bases juiced, Petty knocked her first homer as an LSU Tiger to increase the margin, 11-4. Center fielder Ciara Briggs wrapped up the 10-run inning with an RBI-single to give LSU a 12-4 lead.

On Deck

LSU will open SEC play at South Carolina for a three-game series March 11-13 in Columbia, S.C.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball.