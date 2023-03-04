Tigers Hit Four Home Runs, Win 26-4 Over CCSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU blasted four home runs and collected 20 hits to propel the Tigers to a 26-4 victory over Central Connecticut State Saturday afternoon inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s record improved to 9-1 on the season and the Blue Devils suffered their first loss after defeating Butler in the first game of their season. CCSU’s record falls to 1-1.

The Tigers return to action Sunday afternoon to take on CCSU for the third contest of the four-game weekend. The game is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. CT start and can be viewed on SEC Network+. The matchup can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

The 26 runs scored by LSU is the most in a game since LSU scored 27 against Northwestern State on May 13, 2014. In addition, the four-home run game marks the first time LSU has hit that many in a single contest since May 21, 2022, when the Tigers hit four at Vanderbilt.

“Statistically, it was our best offensive day of the season,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I went home last night after we had won 12-2 (over Butler) thinking we had left a lot on the table offensively and that we could do better. I wanted to make sure the approach is right, and that our players know they’re talented enough and competitive enough and confident enough to do it, and they did it today.

“I think it’s a sign of things to come, our guys just need to stay focused and not allow complacency to be a factor. They need to stay committed to our solid plan, to our solid approach, and stick to it. If they do that, they can continue to have great performances.”

LSU starter Ty Floyd (2-0) pitched a gem after giving up a solo home run in the bottom of the first. He would be awarded his second victory of the season after tossing 5.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits.

CCSU’s starter Randy Reyes (0-1) was charged with his first loss of the season after firing 2.2 innings and giving up eight runs on six hits.

Designated hitter Tommy White had his strongest offensive output of the season after making his way back from a shoulder injury. White posted a 3-for-3 line with two home runs and a double off the right-field wall.

CCSU opened the scoring in the top of the first with a solo shot to right field from right fielder Joe Rios.

LSU responded in the bottom of the first with two straight doubles from left fielder Tre’ Morgan and centerfielder Dylan Crews. Tied at 1-1, White headed to the plate and hit his first home run of the season to the right field bleachers. LSU led 3-1 after one inning.

Floyd settled in after allowing the single run at the beginning of the game. Through three innings, his impressive pitching helped him pick up five punchouts. His final line included 5.2 innings pitched, no runs, no hits, and six strikeouts.

Across the first three innings, LSU scored 12 runs to take and break the lead wide open. In the bottom of the second with catcher Brady Neal and right fielder Paxton Kling on base, second baseman Gavin Dugas crushed his fourth dinger of the year over the left field wall. The lead increased to 6-1.

White smoked his second home run of the day into the right field bleachers with centerfielder Dylan Crews and left fielder Tre’ Morgan on first and third, respectively. The lead sat at 12-1 after three innings.

“You don’t see the kind of opposite-field power that Tommy has very often,” Johnson said. “We’ve been working on his mindset and approach, and this is only his sixth game back since he was injured in the season opener. It’s been a gradual progression, but Tommy is working his way back to full strength.”

Down the stretch of the run-rule victory, LSU added 14 runs which included the fourth home run of the game for the Tigers. Senior Cade Beloso, with White on base, crushed his first dinger of the season over the right field wall.