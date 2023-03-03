BATON ROUGE, La.– The No. 34 LSU men’s tennis team will host No. 19 Florida at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 4 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Scouting the Gators

Florida enters Sunday’s match with a 5-6 record after most recently falling to No. 18 Mississippi State. The last time the Tigers faced the Gators was April 1, 2022, in Gainesville, where Florida won 7-0.

The Gators roster holds four ranked singles players, No. 73 William Grant, No. 79 Jonah Braswell, No. 83 Nate Bonetto and No.109 Axel Nefve. Additionally, the team holds two ranked duos with No. 31 Grant and Nefve and No. 34 Tanapatt Nirundorn and Togan Tokac

