LSU SEC Quarterfinals Matchup Set Against Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. – No. 2-seed LSU’s quarterfinals matchup at the SEC Tournament is set and the Tigers will face No. 7-seed Georgia Friday on the SEC Network at 5 p.m. CT in Bon Secours Arena.

Finishing second in the conference, LSU earned a double bye at the SEC Tournament and Georgia defeated Auburn Thursday night to set up Friday’s matchup in the quarterfinals.

The game will tipoff Friday at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network with Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod on the call. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

Coach Kim Mulkey has led LSU to a No. 2 seed in both of her first two seasons in Baton Rouge, but she is in search of her first win at the SEC Tournament. LSU was defeated by Kentucky last season in the quarterfinals as the No. 7-seeded Wildcats went on a run to win the SEC Tournament Championship.

“Our goal is to win one more in the SEC Tournament than we’ve done since this staff has been here,” Coach Mulkey said.

LSU went 27-1 (15-1 SEC) in the regular season to match the best regular season record in program history. The Tigers began the season 23-0, the best start and the longest win streak in program history. Their only loss came on the road at No. 1 South Carolina who enters the SEC Tournament undefeated.

Multiple Tigers were featured in Tuesday’s SEC Postseason honors as LSU was featured heavily. Both Angel Reese and Alexis Morris earned First Team All-SEC honors and Reese was also All-Defensive team. Flau’jae Johnson was named as the league’s Freshman of the Year and Sa’Myah Smith joined her on the All-SEC team.

Reese will enter Friday’s game looking to break records. She is currently tied with Sylvia Fowles at 27 double-doubles for the most by a LSU player in a single season; Reese has a double-double in every game except for one this season. She led the league in both scoring and rebounding through the regular season. Reese is also 13 rebounds shy of breaking LSU’s single season made free throws record of 203 that Maree Jackson set in 1977-78.

Georgia gave LSU one of its biggest scares of the season, forcing overtime in Baton Rouge on February 2. After the Tigers trailed by five going into the final quarter, they forced extra time and ultimately prevailed, 82-77.

LSU found it difficult to go against Georgia’s matchup zone and the Bulldogs forced the Tigers to shoot 35.8-percent from the field, well below their season average of 47.2-percent.

Diamond Battles was key for Georgia, leading the Bulldogs with 22 points and providing them with a competitive spirit on both ends of the court. As a team Georgia shot 54.7-percent from the field which, at the time, was the best by an LSU opponent throughout the season.

LSU’s 28 made free throws and 26 offensive rebounds that led to 20 second chance points allowed the Tigers to survive a hot-shooting Georgia team and a cold-shooting night for the Tigers.