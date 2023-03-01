BATON ROUGE, La.– The No. 34 LSU men’s tennis team set to open up conference play in College Station, Texas against No. 49 Texas A&M at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 2 at the Mitchell Tennis Complex.

LSU is currently on a eight-match win streak after most recently defeating UL-Lafayette, 4-0, and New Orleans, 4-0, on Sunday, Feb. 26. Doubles team Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic are currently ranked No, 24 and Ronnie Hohmann lands at No. 30 in the singles rankings.

Scouting the Aggies

Texas A&M enters Thursday’s match with a 2-4 record. Most recently falling to No. 7 Texas. The last time the Tigers faced the Aggies was April 8, 2022, where Texas A&M won 7-0.

The Aggies roster holds four ranked singles players, No. 57 Raphael Perot, No. 63 Noah Schachter, No. 92 Trey Hilderbrand and No. 105 Pierce Rollins.

