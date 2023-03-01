LSU Gold
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball vs Texas

Gallery: Baseball vs Texas
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Ben Nippolt | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Tommy White | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Nate Ackenhausen | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Jordan Thompson | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Christian Little | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Brady Neal | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Hayden Travinski | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Micah Bucknam | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
Gavin Dugas | Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder
| Photo by: Jacob Reeder

Related Stories

Dugas' 3-Run Home Run Leads LSU To Victory Over Texas

Gavin Dugas homers in the top of the ninth inning to break a 0-0 tie and propel the top-ranked Tigers to a dramatic win over the Longhorns.
LSU Baseball at Texas - Radio Archive

Aiden Moffett Offers Perspective on Black History Month

The Tigers' freshman pitcher shares his thoughts on the importance of communication in dealing with race relations.