No. 1 LSU Tigers (6-1) at Texas Longhorns (3-4)

DATE/TIME – Tuesday, February 28 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, February 28 @ 6:30 p.m. CT STADIUM – Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas

Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas RANKINGS

LSU – No. 1 in all polls

UT – unranked

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates – 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

• The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. TEXAS

Texas leads the overall series with LSU, 28-13-1, and the Longhorns have won four of the last five meetings with the Tigers, including a 6-1 win last season (March 5) in the Shriners’ Hospitals Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston … the Tigers are 2-7 in their last three trips to Austin – UT swept three games from LSU in Austin in 2019, and Texas won two of three games over the Tigers in both 1998 and 1994 at Disch-Falk Field … LSU defeated Texas two games to one in the 2009 College World Series Finals to capture the Tigers’ sixth national championship … LSU and Texas each have six CWS titles, which is second only to Southern California’s 12 CWS championships.

PITCHING MATCHUP

TBA

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We had a good morning today with strength and conditioning, and study hall; we practiced later in the day to get acclimated to the ball park and put in our final prep for tomorrow. We need to continue to focus on one pitch, one inning at a time, and on playing well. I was very pleased last night (vs. Sam Houston) with every phase of the game. This is another opportunity to develop our team. This is our only true road game before we start conference play; in fact, we’ll play 18 of our next 21 games at home after tomorrow night, so I thought getting a road game against a great opponent was a good idea for our team. Texas is a very talented team, and we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing them in their park.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

LSU won three of four games last week and captured the Karbach Round Rock Classic title at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas … the Tigers pounded out 23 hits in Sunday’s 16-4 win over Sam Houston that clinched the Round Rock Classic championship … the 23 hits represented the most by an LSU team since May 13, 2014, when the Tigers also collected 23 hits against Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews batted a sizzling .714 (10-for-14) in the Tigers’ four games last week with three doubles, seven RBI and nine runs scored … he was voted the MVP of the Round Rock Classic, leading LSU to the tournament title … Crews batted .692 (9-for-13) in three games at Round Rock with three doubles, seven RBI and six runs … in the Tigers’ 16-4 win over Sam Houston on Sunday that clinched the tournament championship, Crews was 5-for-6 at the plate with three doubles, four RBI and four runs, tying the LSU single-game record for doubles … on the year, Crews is hitting .565 (13-for-23) with three doubles, one homer, nine RBI and 13 runs.

