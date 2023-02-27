Reese Earns Seventh SEC Player of the Week Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second week in a row and a conference record seventh time this season Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week for her performance throughout the final week of the regular season.

Reese was named SEC co-player of the week with South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.

The LSU star finished the regular season leading the SEC with 23.7 points per game and 16.0 rebounds per game. The All-SEC postseason awards will be announced on Tuesday.

Reese notched her 26th and 27th double-doubles at Vanderbilt and against Mississippi State, moving into a tie with Sylvia Fowles for the LSU season record. She did so with 23 points and 18 rebounds Thursday in Nashville and 23 points and 26 rebounds during Sunday’s regular season finale.

Sunday’s performance was Reese’s fifth game this season with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. On January 5, Reese set an LSU record with 28 rebounds at home against Texas A&M. With her 26-rebound performance on Sunday, Reese became the first SEC player during the NCAA era with two games in her career with at least 26 rebounds.

LSU has a double-bye in the SEC Tournament and the Tigers are slated to play Friday in Greenville, South Carolina at 5 p.m. CT. They will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between No. 10-seed Auburn and No. 7-seed Georgia.