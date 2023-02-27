Red Panda Returns To LSU; Senior Night Set For Final LSU Home Game Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s final home basketball game of the season will feature the return of Red Panda’s acrobatic act on Wednesday night as the Tigers meet the Missouri Tigers Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

It will also be senior night and that ceremony for KJ Williams and Parker Edwards will begin at approximately 7:45 p.m. prior to the contest.

Tickets for the game are available at LSUTix.net and one hour prior to tipoff on Wednesday at the upper concourse windows of the Maravich Center.

The Chinese American acrobat is well known at NBA and college arenas for riding a 7-foot tall unicycle while catching and balancing multiple ceramic bowls on her feet and head. Besides her NBA and college performances, she also appeared in season eight of America’s Got Talent.