McFarland to Headline April 13-15 Football Coaches Clinic

BATON ROUGE – ESPN personality and former LSU All-America Booger McFarland will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 LSU Coaches Clinic, which takes place April 13-15 on campus.

Registration for the clinic is now open and coaches can register at the following link: https://lsusports.net/footballcamps. Registration fee for the three-day clinic is $65 and includes breakfast, lunch and a crawfish boil on Friday.

McFarland, who won two Super Bowls with the Buccaneers and Colts during his nine-year NFL career, will speak to the group at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, April 14 in the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium.

A first team All-America as a defensive lineman with the Tigers in 1998, McFarland has been part of the ESPN family since 2014, first covering college football for the SEC Network. McFarland has been part of ESPN’s coverage of the NFL since 2017.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly will address the group at 11 a.m. on Friday followed by offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock at 11:30 a.m. and defensive coordinator Matt House at 12:15.

Other LSU coaches slated to speak at the clinic include: Frank Wilson (running backs), Cortez Hankton (passing game coordinator/wide receivers), Joe Sloan (quarterbacks), Kerry Cooks (safeties), and Jake Flint (strength and conditioning).

LSU staff members scheduled to address the group include: Nick Brossette (director of high school/alumni relations), JR Belton (director of recruiting), Dr. Matt Frakes (director of sports nutrition), and Will Redmond (player personnel).

The clinic concludes following LSU football practice on Saturday morning.

For more information on the coaches clinic contact the LSU Football Office at 225.578.1151 or by email at geauxtigersfbcamps@gmail.com.