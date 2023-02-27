Feb. 27 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 6-1

Last Week’s Results (3-1)

Feb. 21 (Tue.) – SOUTHERN (W, 18-4 – 7 innings)

Feb. 24 (Fri.) – vs. Kansas State – Round Rock Classic (W, 7-3)

Feb. 25 (Sat.) – vs. Iowa – Round Rock Classic (L, 4-12)

Feb. 26 (Sun.) – vs. Sam Houston – Round Rock Classic (W, 16-4)

This Week’s Schedule

Feb. 28 (Tue.) – at Texas, 6:30 p.m. CT (Longhorn Network)

March 3 (Fri.) – BUTLER, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 4 (Sat.) – CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE, 1:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 5 (Sun.) – CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 6 (Mon.) – BUTLER, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

LSU won three of four games last week and captured the Karbach Round Rock Classic title at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas … the Tigers pounded out 23 hits in Sunday’s 16-4 win over Sam Houston that clinched the Round Rock Classic championship … the 23 hits represented the most by an LSU team since May 13, 2014, when the Tigers also collected 23 hits against Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Dylan Crews

Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews batted a sizzling .714 (10-for-14) in the Tigers’ four games last week with three doubles, seven RBI and nine runs scored … he was voted the MVP of the Round Rock Classic, leading LSU to the tournament title … Crews batted .692 (9-for-13) in three games at Round Rock with three doubles, seven RBI and six runs … in the Tigers’ 16-4 win over Sam Houston on Sunday that clinched the tournament championship, Crews was 5-for-6 at the plate with three doubles, four RBI and four runs, tying the LSU single-game record for doubles … on the year, Crews is hitting .565 (13-for-23) with three doubles, one homer, nine RBI and 13 runs.

Paul Skenes

Junior right-hander Paul Skenes improved to 2-0 this season as he defeated Kansas State Friday in the opening game of the Round Rock Classic … Skenes worked six innings, limiting the Wildcats to one run on two hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts, firing 101 pitches in the outing … he retired 17 of the final 18 Kansas State hitters that he faced … he was voted to the Round Rock Classic All-Tournament team … Skenes has a 0.75 cumulative ERA this season in 12 innings, allowing only one run on five hits with three walks and 23 strikeouts … Skenes is limiting opponents to a .122 batting average.

Brayden Jobert

Outfielder Brayden Jobert was voted to the Round Rock Classic All-Tournament team after hitting .455 (5-for-11) in three games with two homers, one triple, five RBI and three runs scored … in Sunday’s 16-4 win over Sam Houston, Jobert blasted two homers, a triple and a single, and he collected five RBI and two runs scored … Jobert became the first LSU player to hit two homers in a game since he did it himself on May 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt.

Hitting Notes

Junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan became the first LSU player to hit for the cycle since 2010, when he posted a “natural” cycle, collecting a single in the second, a double in the third, and a triple in the fifth; he then put an exclamation point on the outing with a dinger to right field in the sixth, officially completing the natural cycle … Morgan was 4-for-5 on the day with a career-best eight RBI, and he became the first Tiger to hit for the cycle since April 6, 2010, when Mikie Mahtook accomplished the feat versus Alcorn State … freshman first baseman Jared Jones batted .357 (5-for-14) in LSU’s four games last week with two doubles, two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored … in the Tigers’ 16-4 win over Sam Houston on Sunday that clinched the Round Rock Classic title for LSU, Jones was 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, one RBI and three runs scored … Jones homered and drove in three runs in LSU’s 18-4 win over Southern on Tuesday … junior shortstop Jordan Thompson hit .462 (6-for-13) last week with one double, two RBI and four runs scored.

Pitching Notes

Junior right-hander Ty Floyd earned his first save of the season on Friday vs. Kansas State in the Round Rock Classic … Floyd worked the final three innings and limited the Wildcats to one earned run on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts … junior right-hander Garrett Edwards recorded the win in Sunday’s victory over Sam Houston State, as he pitched 3.1 effective relief innings … Edwards limited the Bearkats to one run on four hits with no walks and one strikeout … junior right-hander Christian Little pitched brilliantly in the Tigers’ win over Southern on Tuesday, earned his first career LSU win … Little fired 3.2 shutout innings with one hit, one walk and six strikeouts.