Feb. 27 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Baseball

Schedule LSU 18, Southern 4 (7 inn.) LSU 7, Kansas St. 3 Iowa 12, LSU 4 LSU 16, Sam Houston 4 +0
Overall Record: 6-1

Last Week’s Results (3-1)
Feb. 21 (Tue.) – SOUTHERN (W, 18-4 – 7 innings)
Feb. 24 (Fri.) – vs. Kansas State – Round Rock Classic (W, 7-3)
Feb. 25 (Sat.) – vs. Iowa – Round Rock Classic (L, 4-12)
Feb. 26 (Sun.) – vs. Sam Houston – Round Rock Classic (W, 16-4)

This Week’s Schedule
Feb. 28 (Tue.) – at Texas, 6:30 p.m. CT (Longhorn Network)
March 3 (Fri.) – BUTLER, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 4 (Sat.) – CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE, 1:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 5 (Sun.) – CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 6 (Mon.) – BUTLER, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
LSU won three of four games last week and captured the Karbach Round Rock Classic title at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas … the Tigers pounded out 23 hits in Sunday’s 16-4 win over Sam Houston that clinched the Round Rock Classic championship … the 23 hits represented the most by an LSU team since May 13, 2014, when the Tigers also collected 23 hits against Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Dylan Crews
Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews batted a sizzling .714 (10-for-14) in the Tigers’ four games last week with three doubles, seven RBI and nine runs scored … he was voted the MVP of the Round Rock Classic, leading LSU to the tournament title … Crews batted .692 (9-for-13) in three games at Round Rock with three doubles, seven RBI and six runs … in the Tigers’ 16-4 win over Sam Houston on Sunday that clinched the tournament championship, Crews was 5-for-6 at the plate with three doubles, four RBI and four runs, tying the LSU single-game record for doubles … on the year, Crews is hitting .565 (13-for-23) with three doubles, one homer, nine RBI and 13 runs.

Paul Skenes
Junior right-hander Paul Skenes improved to 2-0 this season as he defeated Kansas State Friday in the opening game of the Round Rock Classic … Skenes worked six innings, limiting the Wildcats to one run on two hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts, firing 101 pitches in the outing … he retired 17 of the final 18 Kansas State hitters that he faced … he was voted to the Round Rock Classic All-Tournament team … Skenes has a 0.75 cumulative ERA this season in 12 innings, allowing only one run on five hits with three walks and 23 strikeouts … Skenes is limiting opponents to a .122 batting average.

Brayden Jobert
Outfielder Brayden Jobert was voted to the Round Rock Classic All-Tournament team after hitting .455 (5-for-11) in three games with two homers, one triple, five RBI and three runs scored … in Sunday’s 16-4 win over Sam Houston, Jobert blasted two homers, a triple and a single, and he collected five RBI and two runs scored … Jobert became the first LSU player to hit two homers in a game since he did it himself on May 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt.

Hitting Notes
Junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan became the first LSU player to hit for the cycle since 2010, when he posted a “natural” cycle, collecting a single in the second, a double in the third, and a triple in the fifth; he then put an exclamation point on the outing with a dinger to right field in the sixth, officially completing the natural cycle … Morgan was 4-for-5 on the day with a career-best eight RBI, and he became the first Tiger to hit for the cycle since April 6, 2010, when Mikie Mahtook accomplished the feat versus Alcorn State … freshman first baseman Jared Jones batted .357 (5-for-14) in LSU’s four games last week with two doubles, two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored … in the Tigers’ 16-4 win over Sam Houston on Sunday that clinched the Round Rock Classic title for LSU, Jones was 2-for-4 with one double, one homer, one RBI and three runs scored … Jones homered and drove in three runs in LSU’s 18-4 win over Southern on Tuesday … junior shortstop Jordan Thompson hit .462 (6-for-13) last week with one double, two RBI and four runs scored.

Pitching Notes
Junior right-hander Ty Floyd earned his first save of the season on Friday vs. Kansas State in the Round Rock Classic … Floyd worked the final three innings and limited the Wildcats to one earned run on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts … junior right-hander Garrett Edwards recorded the win in Sunday’s victory over Sam Houston State, as he pitched 3.1 effective relief innings … Edwards limited the Bearkats to one run on four hits with no walks and one strikeout … junior right-hander Christian Little pitched brilliantly in the Tigers’ win over Southern on Tuesday, earned his first career LSU win … Little fired 3.2 shutout innings with one hit, one walk and six strikeouts.

Baseball America Top 25

1. LSU
2. Florida
3. Stanford
4. Louisville
5. Vanderbilt
6. Tennessee
7. Wake Forest
8. Ole Miss
9. Arkansas
10. Miami (Fla.)
11. TCU
12. Texas A&M
13. Virginia Tech
14. UCLA
15. Virginia
16. Florida State
17. Maryland
18. Texas Tech
19. Oregon State
20. East Carolina
21. Oklahoma State
22. North Carolina
23. Auburn
24. NC State
25. Southern Miss

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank Team Record Previous
1 LSU 6-1 1
2 Stanford 5-2 2
3 Tennessee 6-2 3
4 Ole Miss 6-1 4
5 Wake Forest 9-0 6
6 Florida 7-1 7
7 Vanderbilt 5-3 10
8 Arkansas 5-2 9
9 East Carolina 5-1 11
10 TCU 4-3 8
11 Virginia Tech 5-2 14
12 Oklahoma State 4-3 15
13 North Carolina 4-3 12
14 Louisville 6-1 16
15 Texas A&M 4-3 5
16 Florida State 6-1 NR
17 UCLA 5-2 17
18 Maryland 3-4 13
19 Virginia 7-0 19
20 Alabama 8-0 20
21 NC State 7-0 21
22 Miami 7-1 22
23 South Carolina 8-0 23
24 Texas Tech 8-0 24
25 Southern Miss 5-2 18
Dropped Out Oregon 4-3 25

Perfect Game Top 25

Rank Team Previous Record
1 LSU 1 6-1
2 Stanford 2 5-2
3 Arkansas 3 5-2
4 Wake Forest 4 9-0
5 Tennessee 5 6-2
6 Ole Miss 6 6-1
7 Florida 8 7-1
8 Louisville 7 6-1
9 Miami 13 7-1
10 Vanderbilt 12 5-3
11 UCLA 11 5-2
12 Texas Tech 16 8-0
13 Auburn 17 5-1-1
14 Virginia 18 7-1
15 Virginia Tech 15 5-2
16 TCU 9 4-3
17 NC State 21 7-0
18 East Carolina NR 5-1
19 Florida State NR 6-1
20 North Carolina 14 4-3
21 Oregon State 23 6-1
22 Texas A&M 10 4-3
23 Southern Miss 20 5-2
24 Oklahoma State 24 4-3
25 UC Santa Barbara NR 5-2

Dropped Out: No. 19 Oregon, No. 22 Maryland, No. 24 Texas State
Also Considered: Alabama, Campbell, San Diego, South Carolina, UCF

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Rank Team (Record) Points Previous
1. LSU (6-1) 494 1
2. Wake Forest (9-0) 492 6
3. Florida (7-1) 490 2
4. Louisville (6-1) 487 5
5. Miami (Fla.) (7-1) 484 8
6. Tennessee (6-2) 482 11
7. Stanford (5-2) 480 3
8. Arkansas (5-2) 477 7
9. Vanderbilt (5-3) 476 9
10. UCLA (5-2) 474 10
11. UC Santa Barbara (5-2) 470 14
12. Virginia (7-0) 467 15
13. Texas Tech (8-0) 465 17
14. East Carolina (5-1) 462 20
15. Ole Miss (6-1) 459 21
16. Georgia Tech (7-0) 457 22
17. Florida St. (6-1) 454 25
18. Oregon St. (6-1) 453 28
19. NC State (7-0) 450 30
20. TCU (4-3) 452 12
21. North Carolina (4-3) 449 13
22. Texas A&M (4-3) 445 4
23. Oklahoma St. (4-3) 442 16
24. Iowa (5-1) 439 NR
25. Southern Miss (5-2) 436 18
26. Auburn (5-1-1) 434 NR
27. Alabama (8-0) 432 NR
28. Virginia Tech (5-2) 427 29
29. South Carolina (8-0) 424 NR
30. San Diego (5-0-1) 421 NR

USA Today Coaches Poll

Rank Team First-Place Votes Record Points Previous
1 LSU 24 6-1 765 1
2 Tennessee 2 6-2 672 2
3 Wake Forest 2 9-0 654 10
4 Stanford 1 5-2 649 3
5 Mississippi 2 6-1 643 7
6 Florida 7-1 620 5
7 Vanderbilt 5-3 514 9
8 Arkansas 5-2 506 6
9 East Carolina 5-1 474 13
10 Louisville 6-1 450 11
11 Virginia Tech 5-2 319 16
12 UCLA 5-2 315 15
13 Oklahoma State 4-3 313 8
14 Virginia 7-0 307 20
15 Florida State 6-1 306 NR
16 Texas Tech 8-0 289 21
17 TCU 4-3 282 17
18 Texas A&M 4-3 250 4
19 Miami (Fla.) 7-1 233 18
20 NC State 7-0 232 22
21 North Carolina 4-3 197 12
22 Alabama 8-0 171 NR
23 South Carolina 8-0 156 NR
24 Oregon State 6-1 145 23
25 Maryland 3-4 141 14

Dropped Out
No. 19 Southern Miss; No. 24 Texas; No. 25 Oregon.

Others Receiving Votes
Southern Miss 124; Auburn 89; UC Santa Barbara 44; Georgia Tech 42; Iowa 32; Dallas Baptist 20; California 19; Central Florida 13; Grand Canyon 12; Georgia 10; Texas 9; Lamar 8; Troy 7; Duke 7; Campbell 7; Old Dominion 6; Missouri 6; Louisiana-Lafayette 5; Arizona State 5; Arizona 4; West Virginia 1; UC Irvine 1; Oregon 1.

 

NCBWA Division I Poll

Coming soon

