Two Tigers Earn Preseason CCSA Honors

Baton Rouge, La. – Two Tigers from the No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball Team earned preseason conference honors on Wednesday as it was announced that Kylie DeBerg was selected to the Preseason All-CCSA Team and Hannah Brister was selected to the Preseason Watchlist.

DeBerg and Brister are both returning player for the Tigers.

DeBerg went 29-9 last season while also earning AVCA and CCSA National Pair of the Week with Parker Bracken. She also earned Top Flight Awards with Bracken and Kelli Greene-Agnew on Court 2. In 2021 Deberg earned a spot on the CCSA All-Conference Team with partner Greene-Agnew. In the fall of 2022 DeBerg won the AVCA Fall Pairs National Championship and the USA Volleyball Women’s Beach Collegiate Championship with partner Ellie Shank.

Brister is a graduate student that played indoor volleyball at Northwestern State before transferring to LSU. At Northwestern Brister won the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year in 2017 and Player of the Year in 2019. In 2018 led the Southland Conference from start to finish and posted the first 500-kill season in NSU history. At LSU she played in all 16 games of LSU’s spring games in 2021. Brister finished the season with seven matches where she recorded double-digit kills. Entering her second season on the beach roster, Brister will look to make an impact for the Tigers as she will likely see her first action inside the lineup for LSU this year.

The Tigers officially start their season February 25 and 26 at the Tulane Invitational at White Sands Beach Volleyball Courts in New Orleans. LSU will play four games against Tulane, North Alabama, Nicholls State and UNO.

Preseason CCSA All Conference Team:

Daniela Alvarez TCU

Maddie Anderson Florida State

Paige Kalkhoff Florida State

Allison Hansen Grand Canyon

Allanis Navas Grand Canyon

Kylie DeBerg LSU

Kaeli Crews South Carolina

Simone Priebe South Carolina

Sutton MacTavish TCU

Tania Moreno TCU