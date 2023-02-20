LSU Gold
Baseball

Sign Up Now to Watch LSU Baseball in the Round Rock Classic

Fans may sign up now to watch LSU baseball this weekend in the Karbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. All games will be streamed online by D1 Baseball via a pay-per-view subscription service.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Fans may sign up now to watch LSU baseball this weekend in the Karbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

All games will be streamed online by D1 Baseball via a pay-per-view subscription service.

Find out how to watch the games at this link:  Round Rock Classic Online Stream

LSU fans can also get 15% off a WEEKEND streaming pass with this coupon code: LSUKRR

LSU will face Kansas State at 2 p.m. CT Friday, Iowa at 12 p.m. CT Saturday and Sam Houston at 4 p.m. CT Sunday.

 

