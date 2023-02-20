BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-hander Paul Skenes was named Monday the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week by the league office.

Skenes, a product of Lake Forest, Calif., worked six shutout frames on Friday to defeat Western Michigan, allowing just three hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts. He threw 98 pitches in the outing, 64 for strikes.

The 12 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher since April 15, 2021, when Landon Marceaux recorded 12 strikeouts versus South Carolina.

Skenes’ effort also marked the most strikeouts by an LSU pitcher in a season opener since Scott Schultz fanned 12 Lamar batters in 1995 in the Winn-Dixie Showdown at the Louisiana Superdome.